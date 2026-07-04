Out of interest, here is a comparison of the growth of the Us and UK since the revolution:

From Brave AI:

In 1776, the United States had an estimated GDP of approximately $527 million (in 1990 USD), while Great Britain had a GDP of roughly $10 billion (in 1990 USD) according to historical estimates by Angus Maddison.

“In 2026, the United States had a nominal Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of $32.38 trillion, making it the world’s largest economy. The United Kingdom‘s nominal GDP was projected at $4.26 trillion (specifically $4,264,794,000,000)

US GDP up more than 61,000 times, UK GDP up around 426 times.

Seems like a good revolution! Haha!

The UK has become dominated by socialist of the EU and should pivot – and beg- to become the 51st State of the capitalist USA!

(10) The UK should pivot away from a closer alignment with the EU and towards a far closer alignment with the US

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