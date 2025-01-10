We have just passed the four-year anniversary of the roll-out of the experimental C19 modified mRNA injections,

Here are tables that show the deaths and injuries reported to VAERS caused by US companies regulated by the FDA/CDC. The numbers reflect only deaths and injuries from US manufacturers. Most countries/regions have their own adverse event reporting systems, injuries caused by US manufacturers in those countries/regions SHOULD be “cross-walked” to VAERS where US manufacturers were associated with deaths and injuries.

Welcome back to the team who I suspect were on special assignment submitting data to the House c19 enquiry?

Note the numbers in the top panel of each table that show the numbers of doses in each table category – US then a table for outside the US and a third table of the global doses shipped by US manufacturers.

For example, Pfizer and Moderna shipped 7 billion doses worldwide – of which 670 million were administered in the US, and 6.3 billion doses outside the US.

First the US

By subtracting US numbers from total (global) numbers, we can derive world excluding the US.

Note the almost identical numbers of deaths within and outside the US, despite there being ten times the number of doses outside the US. This reflects the number of staff available at the FDA/CDC to process death and injury reports within and outside the US.

Reports are processed on a quota basis = not an incident basis.

Ten times the doses should result in ten times the deaths and injuries. 1 million US “events” should equate to 10 million ex-US events NOT 600,000 – same goes for deaths.

The Moderna dresses are an estimate, the Pfizer doses are the number “shipped” as claimed by Pfizer here:

Here’s the data for all deaths and injuries worldwide:

Billions of doses may have been destroyed and not administered. Any claims hat the number of extra doses were a bribe paid to big pharma and eventually (partially) returned in cash to health regulators and politicians is not substantiated, yet.

Doses were initially billed at around 20 bucks each. 4.3 billion extra represents 86 billion to be shared around. I wonder if every country has the right set-up to dispose of these extra doses properly – and not just flushed down the toilet.

The under-reporting factor for US VAERS is somewhere around 40. Under-reporting might be ten times that for outside the US.

A final note, The passage of time will make any association with C19 injections will recede, increasing the under reporting.

Onwards!

