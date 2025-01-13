“The impact of doubling the CO2 in the atmosphere from 405 parts per million to 820 parts per million IS ZERO.”

The burden of the “net zero” policy insanity falls upon those least able to pay for it – the poor, the elderly and the infirm. The narrative of climate freaks has shifted to “energy security” because their case for “greenhouse gases” has collapsed. 0.04% pf CO2 cannot possibly dominate the other 99.96% of the atmosphere, to raise global temperatures to “global boiling” levels. Neither can 0,00016% of methane or 0,0000333% of nitrous oxide, The case is risible,

Here is a link to a 65-mineut video critique of the UN IPCC’s assumptions used in their climate models.

Paul Linsay: An Analysis of Climate Model Assumptions | Tom Nelson Pod #257

Paul’s paper and a podcast transcript are published here:

https://tomn.substack.com/p/podcast-

As you listen to the video, imagine just how much knowledge that politicians DO NOT HAVE about what he is discussing. Politicians are neither scientists (or medics) and yet they spend our money as if they do have all the knowledge in the world.

Hopeless!

Here is an extract from Brave AI that provides the bias that indicates the mainstream narrative:

“Tom Nelson has conducted extensive analysis of climate model assumptions, often challenging mainstream views. In one of his episodes, he discusses the work of Paul Linsay, a physicist with a background in nonlinear dynamics and chaos theory. Linsay critiques climate models, pointing out their assumptions and predictions, and delves into topics such as blackbody radiation, atmospheric heating, and the role of greenhouse gases.

Nelson’s podcast series includes discussions with various experts who share similar skepticism towards the mainstream climate change narrative. For instance, Frank Lasee, author of “Climate and Energy Lies: Expensive, Dangerous, and Destructive,” presents compelling evidence against climate change myths and argues for the benefits of increased CO2 levels.

Additionally, Nelson has hosted discussions with other notable figures like Richard Lindzen, Will Happer, and Marc Morano, who also provide in-depth analyses of climate models and their assumptions. These discussions often highlight the complexities of climate science and the importance of considering alternative viewpoints.”

Onwards!

