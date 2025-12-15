The majority of potentially dangerous small boat migrants and even legal migrants are Muslim.

They should ALL be made to sign the following declaration AT LEAST (fully translated to their own language of course..

1. UK law supersedes Sharia law.

2. Women have equal rights to men.

3. “khitan” (Arabic: خِتان), “khafḍ”(Arabic: خفض) or “khifaḍ”(Arabic: خِفَض) is a crime.

4. Polygamy is a crime.

5. Child marriage is a crime

6. First cousin marriage is a crime.

7. Antisemitism and violent prejudice against any religion is a crime.

8. I will abide by all other UK laws

I solemnly swear that if I will not advocate for anyone to commit these crimes and I will report those who commit these crimes to the police.

I understand that if I am found to be in breach of this declaration, I will be expelled from the UK with no recourse to UK law.

Onwards!!!

