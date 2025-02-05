From this 13-minute video here:

”This Woman Is A Crony... It’s Dirty And Squalid” | Keir Starmer Voice Coach Scandal

“Sir Keir Starmer is facing serious accusations of breaching strict Covid rules after a voice coach visited Labour headquarters during the height of the pandemic.

Despite Labour’s denials, the revelations in the book ‘Get In’ suggest that voice coach Leonie Mellinger, who helped Starmer prepare for his Brexit response, was allowed to enter the headquarters on December 24, 2020, when London was in the most severe Tier 4 lockdown, which meant no mixing of households and strict work-from-home orders.

Conservative Richard Holden has now demanded that Starmer explains if he believes he broke the law. The timing of this visit raises alarm over whether the rules were deliberately flouted during a critical moment for the country.

Jeremy Kyle speaks with Talk presenter Mike Graham.”

Lessons on “articulation” followed by turkey and stuffing plus mulled wine and cream on the plum duff?

Onwards!!!