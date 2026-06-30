First, this how Brave AI sums up the plan:

“The UK Defence Investment Plan (DIP), unveiled by Prime Minister Keir Starmer on June 30, 2026, commits £298 billion in investment over the next four years to transform the Armed Forces. This package includes a £15 billion funding uplift, bringing total annual defence spending to nearly £80 billion (2.7% of GDP) by 2029, with a long-term goal of reaching 3.5% by 2035.

Key allocations and strategic shifts include:

Nuclear Deterrent: Over £63 billion to strengthen the UK’s nuclear deterrent, funding Dreadnought and SSN-AUKUS submarines, a new warhead, and the purchase of 12 F35A jets.

Technology & Drones: More than £5 billion for a “drone transformation” and over £8 billion for the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) to develop next-generation stealth fighters with Japan and Italy.

Munitions & Readiness: £11 billion to replenish stockpiles and build new energetics factories, alongside £2 billion for a Digital Targeting Web powered by AI.

Efficiencies & Cuts: To fund these increases, the government is cutting investment budgets in other departments by 1% and implementing £11 billion in MoD efficiency savings by 2030, including workforce reductions. This has led to the early retirement of Storm Shadow missiles, Wildcat helicopters, and older Type 23 frigates.

The plan aims to create nearly 60,000 new UK industry jobs and support a £50 billion defence export facility, positioning the UK to meet NATO targets and adapt to modern warfare characterized by autonomous systems and AI.

Sounds better than nothing but the UK government has committed to spending5% of GDP to NATO by 2035. This works out at a cumulative commitment of close to one trillion pounds in the next ten years and 150 billion pounds a year thereafter.

It is equivalent to equipping half an army to fight a foe (Russia or China – but not the EU or US) that is ten times the size.

Regular readers will recall my hare-brained idea of building a nuclear powered fleet of warship in each of the ports in the British Isle with two nuclear powered ships per port that could either provide clean energy to lcal residents or be ‘at sea on patrol.

Of course, the use of drones to take out enemy planes, submarines and ships is a pre-requisite so ‘hats off’ for this part of the plan. There is no mention of a ‘robot army or’the multiple ‘iron domes’ necessaryto protect vital infrastructure and key cities. Ukraine is wreaking havoc on Russias energy infrastructure, whilst Russia is continuing to turn Ukraine into a ‘land of rubble’.

So, the UK is either saying ‘go ahead to an enemy or is prepared to accept horrific losses.

It is a little concerning that there are no plans to combat hypersonic missiles and hostile autonomous robot armies. Britain has some fine brains that could focus on eliminating these threats though an Oreshnik would be tricky to shoot down!

The cost to consumers over a decade - of building two ships per UK port would be less than the money wasted on building plantations of solar panels and forests of wind turbine AND they would provide FREE energy from their nuclear reactors!

“The Oreshnik is a Russian intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) characterized by hypersonic speeds exceeding Mach 10 and the ability to carry six multiple independently targetable reentry vehicles (MIRVs).

Key Technical Capabilities

Range: Classified as an IRBM with an estimated operational range of 3,000 to 5,500 kilometers , allowing it to strike targets across Europe and deep into operational rear areas.

Speed and Altitude: It travels at hypersonic speeds (Mach 10+) during its terminal phase and flies at suborbital altitudes (up to 100+ km), making it extremely difficult for current air defense systems to detect and intercept.

Warhead Options: The missile is nuclear-capable but can also be equipped with conventional kinetic warheads or submunitions; each MIRV unit is estimated to weigh between 100–1,500 kg, delivering massive kinetic energy upon impact.

Design: It is a two-stage, solid-fueled missile derived from the RS-26 Rubezh program, launched from a mobile Transporter-Erector-Launcher (TEL) for rapid deployment and concealment.

Operational Context

Interception Difficulty: Its MIRV payload and hypersonic trajectory allow it to penetrate modern ballistic missile defenses, a capability that modern interceptors like Israel’s Arrow 3 or the U.S. SM-3 Block 2A are specifically designed to counter.

Combat Use: The missile has been used in combat against Ukraine, with notable strikes on Dnipro (November 2024), Lviv (January 2026), and a large-scale attack on Kyiv (May 2026).

Accuracy: While accurate enough for nuclear payloads, experts note that its conventional accuracy (CEP) is less certain, potentially mitigated by the use of submunitions to saturate large-area targets.

Perhap amies of drones autonomous robots and air forces of drones can be disable with targeted EMP to disable navigational controls?

Lets hope it doesn’t end up like this?

The Matrix Revolutions - Zion Machine Invasion - Zion Battle UHD

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