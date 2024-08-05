For those wishing to watch the latest episode here it is:

Episode 383: HIDDEN GAMES

“Paul Offit Fails To Explain Why Childhood Vaccine Safety Science Hasn’t Been Done; Jefferey Jaxen Reports on the Illegal Immigration Crisis and the Legacy Media’s Attempts to rewrite History, HHS Director Sets the Table for a Bird Flu ‘Emergency,’ and the controversy over the Olympics Opening Ceremony; Del does a deep dive on the origins of Occult Practices hidden, and in plain sight, at the Olympics Opening Ceremony.

Guest: Matthew Ehret AIRDATE: August 1, 2024

NO SAFETY TRIALS O AY BACCIN

VACCINE SAFETY ONLY EXAMINED AFTER AUTHRIZATION

PROSPECTIVE STUDIES ARE UNETHICAL ACCORDING TO PAUL OFFITT AND ALSO ACCRDING OFFITT – RETROSPECTIVE STUDIES ARE IMPOSSSIBL

In other words, no safety studies are ever possible and will never happen.

Plotkin says these safety studies must now happen..

The only statutory requirements for vaccines, post authorization safety studies, are for procurement of the vaccines.

Check out the charts on the health of vaxxed v unvaxxed kids early in the podcast.

No-one in their right mind is anti-vaxx – everyone is pro-healthy treatments!!!

Onwards!!!

