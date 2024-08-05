Del Bigtree and the HighWire show the relative harms of vaxxed v unvaxxed people and the utter dearth of any safety trials for vaccines
For those wishing to watch the latest episode here it is:
Episode 383: HIDDEN GAMES
“Paul Offit Fails To Explain Why Childhood Vaccine Safety Science Hasn’t Been Done; Jefferey Jaxen Reports on the Illegal Immigration Crisis and the Legacy Media’s Attempts to rewrite History, HHS Director Sets the Table for a Bird Flu ‘Emergency,’ and the controversy over the Olympics Opening Ceremony; Del does a deep dive on the origins of Occult Practices hidden, and in plain sight, at the Olympics Opening Ceremony.
Guest: Matthew Ehret AIRDATE: August 1, 2024
NO SAFETY TRIALS O AY BACCIN
VACCINE SAFETY ONLY EXAMINED AFTER AUTHRIZATION
PROSPECTIVE STUDIES ARE UNETHICAL ACCORDING TO PAUL OFFITT AND ALSO ACCRDING OFFITT – RETROSPECTIVE STUDIES ARE IMPOSSSIBL
In other words, no safety studies are ever possible and will never happen.
Plotkin says these safety studies must now happen..
The only statutory requirements for vaccines, post authorization safety studies, are for procurement of the vaccines.
Check out the charts on the health of vaxxed v unvaxxed kids early in the podcast.
No-one in their right mind is anti-vaxx – everyone is pro-healthy treatments!!!
Onwards!!!
The problem is if we listen to sources like Dr Milhacea, we are ALL hopelessly contaminated with everything from the spike proteins to radio transmitting nano particles and portions of the Great Wall of China. We are ALL going to die and there's no escape because the nanoparticles are everywhere and have invaded every tissue in our bodies. And this narrative appears to be picking up steam. They claim there is no difference any longer between the jabbed and the unvaccinated.
