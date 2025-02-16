Del Bigtree rips journalists several new ones in an historic launch of MAHA - AI will cross reference databases to highlight the differences between the vaxxed and unvaxxed kids and adults
All about the promotion of health care - not pharma-based sick car
From the opening remarks of this 83-minute twitter/X video here:
Tracy Beanz on X: "WATCH the MAHA Press conference NOW! https://t.co/UeH20IAcwO" / X
Th US is the sickest country in the western world because of vaccines that were improperly tested against non-existent placebos. The effects of the 72 vaccines on the Childhood Vaccination Schedule are cumulative - not a rare event from just one vaccine.
Be inspired by Del !
Onwards!!!
It was awesome to watch and listen to Bigtree was excellent he was on target and on fire!
Del just said some of the greatest and truest things I've ever heard on a public forum. Those so called journalists who have lied for the pharma med complex are disgusting. As is the pharma med complex that has killed so many people. All for money I guess. To H with all of them.