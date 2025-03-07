(Delayed) Monthly Deaths and Adverse Events reported to VAERS up to 31 January 2025 - release for February 2925 due in the next few days
Using data from here:
VAERS Summary for COVID-19 Vaccines through 1/31/2025 – VAERS Analysis
At a rough guess, it looks like the numbers for January 2025 have been severely impacted by the holiday and election period!
The numbers have been delayed for about a month - so the next numbers - for February 2025 are due out today (first Friday of the month),
My favorite parts of Covid:
#200
We are done with modern medicine;
we’re done with these fools for doctors; and we are done with the pile of shit they dove themselves into.
Let them study that.
