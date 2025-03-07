Using data from here:

VAERS Summary for COVID-19 Vaccines through 1/31/2025 – VAERS Analysis

At a rough guess, it looks like the numbers for January 2025 have been severely impacted by the holiday and election period!

The numbers have been delayed for about a month - so the next numbers - for February 2025 are due out today (first Friday of the month),

Please take a subscription to gain access to the thousands of hours of research that go into producing these SubStack articles - or make a donation of $3 bucks or more for a ko-fi here:

(8) Ko-fi.com - Your Ko-fi

Onwards!!!