Far-right policies include:

1.Confiscation of jewellery to pay for welfare benefits,

2. mass deportations of non-European immigrants – (Syrians sent back to Syria –

3.declaring immigrant population areas slums and ghettos” and clearing them – 4

. halving state benefits for immigrants,

5. banning Muslim dress codes like face coverings.

The socialist politicians embracing these policies have never been more popular with the 6 million strong electorate.

Denmark for the Danes – not MOSLIM immigrants !!!

The policies on immigration breach every human rights convention and are entirely racist – AND THE Danes do not care - they want to preserve Danish culture, not live by DEI crap.

Children from the age of just one year old migrants are removed from parents and given 25 hours a week of Danish cultural/value training to instil Danish cultural norms (like Christmas!)

Chek out the YouTube video below for the Danish immigrant problem and its Danish solution.

Why Denmark is Suddenly Declaring War on Immigration

“Denmark is taking one of the toughest stances on immigration in all of Europe. Faced with growing political pressure, security concerns, and years of debate over integration, the Danish government is doubling down on border control and strict asylum limits.

From offshore processing plans and residency revocations to reduced benefits for migrants, Copenhagen is sending a clear message: the age of lenient immigration policy is coming to an end.

Here’s an extract from the transcript.

“saying these immigrant-heavy districts

6:14

were a threat to national unity. The government plan was titled a Denmark without parallel societies, no ghettos by 2030, explicitly framing these neighborhoods as threats to social

cohesion and the welfare state. Prime Minister at the time, Lars Loki Rasmusen, stated in his 2018 New Year speech that ghettos could reach out their tentacles onto the streets by spreading violence and that cracks have appeared on the map of Denmark.

And the numbers backed up what he was saying.

6:44

Immigrants made up about 14% of

6:46

Denmark’s population, but they accounted

6:48

for 29% of violent crime convictions.

6:51

That’s more than double their share of

6:53

the population. Then there was the cost.

6:56

In 2018, Denmark’s Ministry of Finance

6:59

released a bombshell report. Immigrants

7:01

from non-western countries and their

7:04

children cost Denmark a net 31 billion

7:07

croner. That’s about 4.2 billion in a

7:11

single year. Danish taxpayers were

7:14

stunned. A relatively small immigrant

7:16

population was creating a massive drain

7:18

on the welfare state they’d spent

7:20

generations building. But nothing made

7:22

immigration feel more personal than

7:24

housing. Denmark already had one of the

7:27

most expensive housing markets in

7:28

Europe. Prices were skyrocketing. Young

7:31

Danes couldn’t afford to buy homes.

7:33

Renters were being squeezed out of

7:35

cities. And then in 2025, a

7:37

groundbreaking study came out. It found

7:39

that over 60% of Denmark’s house price

7:42

boom since 1999 could be directly

7:45

attributed to immigration driven

7:47

population growth. Think about that.

7:50

More than half of the housing prices

7:52

blamed on immigration. The study showed

7:54

that in areas where the immigrant

7:56

population grew by just 1% over 5 years,

7:59

home prices jumped 11% and rents rose

8:02

6%. Native Danes started moving out of

immigrant heavy neighborhoods.”

UK’s Labour party can either ADOPT these “far right” policies or let the Reform party win the 2029 general election and implement them anyway.

Debnark may soon also abandon is ludicrously expensive and futile“net zero” ambiions.