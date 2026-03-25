From Brave AI:

“The March 24, 2026 Danish general election produced an inconclusive result, with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s Social Democrats winning the most seats but suffering their worst performance since 1903.

The left-wing “red bloc” secured 84 seats, while the right-wing “blue bloc” won 77 seats, leaving both short of the 90 seats required for a majority in the 179-seat Folketing.

Leading party results below:

Social Democrats 38

Green Left 20

Venstre 18

Liberal Alliance 16

Danish People’s Party 16

Moderates 14

Conservative People’s Party 13

The Moderate Party, led by former Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, emerged as the kingmaker with 14 seats, positioning them to decide the next government. Voter turnout was 83.7%, and the election was heavily influenced by geopolitical tensions regarding Greenland and domestic issues.

Key Outcomes:

No Majority: Neither the red bloc (84 seats) nor the blue bloc (77 seats) can form a government alone.

Kingmaker Role: Lars Løkke Rasmussen’s Moderates are the decisive factor, with Venstre leader Troels Lund Poulsen ruling out a new coalition with the Social Democrats.

Historic Low: The Social Democrats’ result marks their lowest share of the vote since 1903.

Far-Right Gains: The Danish People’s Party achieved its best result ever, gaining 11 seats and nearly tripling its support from the previous election.

Following the vote, the country faces weeks of coalition talks, with a centrist or centre-right coalition appearing most likely to emerge from the negotiations.”

A case for the horse trading of political decision that typifies European politics - with the only certainty being that actual policy OUTCOMES of government WILL NOT resemble the policy platforms that politicians of different partis campaigned on but depend on horse trading around various SINGLE ISSUES which nobody voted for.

From here;

Denmark’s left-wing bloc suffers worst election result in a century

“It is expected that several weeks of coalition talks will take place, which may end in Ms Frederiksen forming a centrist coalition and serving a third term.

However, as all Denmark’s political parties oppose a US takeover of Greenland, the campaign was largely fought over migration, taxes, the cost of living, drinking water quality and animal rights.

Perhaps the most controversial policy of the election was a wealth tax proposed by the Social Democrats to cover the costs of keeping class sizes down to 14 children.

Critics from the Right-wing Liberal Alliance party warned that the tax – 0.5 per cent on assets worth more than 25 million Danish kroner (£2.9m) – would trigger a mass exodus of talent from Denmark.”

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