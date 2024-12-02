Charity begins abroad – not at home – according to the mayor of Denver.

· “Denver has spent $356 million on migrants, which is 8% of its 2025 budget. · The cost includes education, healthcare, and housing for approximately 45,000 migrants. · Mayor Mike Johnston is willing to face jail time over his opposition to federal immigration policies.

Denver, a self-declared sanctuary city, has dedicated a staggering $356 million of taxpayer money to support migrants. This amount represents a significant 8% of the city’s projected $4.4 billion budget for 2025, as revealed by a recent analysis from the Common Sense Institute (CSI), a non-partisan research organization.”

Denver does not have 356 million bucks to spare and so will either have to raise local taxes or go into debt.

It has a population of around 700,000 – now 745,000 thanks to the influx of criminal immigrant beggars.

“The total cost to Denver metro schools related to new migrant students is $228 million annually,” the CSI notes, emphasizing the financial strain on the education system.”

Those are “first order” costs and do not include the impact of the educaional progress of the existing students. How much will the pace of progress be impacted by student beggars that can’t speak the necessary level of English to understand Chemistry or Geography classes, for example? One or two students may not be too bad, how about 6 per class or ten?

”Healthcare services have also been heavily impacted. According to the study, Denver’s emergency departments have provided an estimated $49 million in uncompensated care to migrants, highlighting the pressure on the state’s hospital system.”

Same applies. How many Denver residents would love the money spent on the immigrant beggars to, instead, be spent on legal residents, to improve joint pain or vaxx injuries etc?

There is not an unlimited supply of “free money” that is just waiting to be tapped. Resources are limited, finite and must be paid for.

All this before the loss of recreational facilities that are paid for with city taxes so that residents can enjoy them – because they paid for them!.

”To accommodate these new arrivals, Mayor Mike Johnston has made difficult decisions, including cutting back on city services such as recreation centers and seasonal landscaping.”

“Including”? There will be a whole lot more besides “landscaping” and losing the use of recreational centres.

Here’s what Brave AI has to say about poverty in Denver – 365 million bucks would go a long way to help those people in poverty – instead the mayor is prioritizing illegal immigrant beggars. It was not made available to the Denver poor, but is now available to beggars from abroad

“Denver, Colorado has a significant level of poverty, with various statistics indicating the extent of the issue. Here are some key points to consider:

· 11.8% of Denver residents live below the poverty level, which is higher than the state’s overall poverty rate of 9.4%. · 25.2% of disabled residents in Denver live in poverty, highlighting the challenges faced by this demographic. · 25.8% of non-high school graduates in Denver live in poverty, emphasizing the importance of education in reducing poverty. · 76.0% of poor residents in Denver rent their homes, compared to 29.8% of residents above the poverty level. · The poverty rate among families with children under 17 years old in Denver is 15.0%, with 133,463 children experiencing poverty in 2022. · The poverty rate among Native American families in Denver is 27.9%, with 17.8% of Black families and 13.1% of Latine families also experiencing poverty. · $30 an hour is considered “low income” in Denver, with the area median income being $62,600 per year.

11.8% of Denver residents out of a population of 700,000 = 126,000 people below the poverty line – who are now in direct competition with 45,000 new illegal immigrant beggars.

The mayor chooses to spend 356 million dollars of other peoples money that should be going to provide services to those that pay taxes or are in need.

How many of those 126,000 people would be lifted out of poverty with an extra 250 bucks a month – 3,000 a year?

This illustrates the size of the issue – 45,000 illegals costing 356 million bucks every year – that’s just 8,000 bucks each.

The true cost is going to be closer to 50,000 bucks in direct costs and another 50,000 in indirect economic costs by the time all the implications for translation services, policing, court time and non-availability of jobs to residents is taken into account - no job for an American, no taxes paid no income received – just welfare for beggars invading from abroad.

Denver will be spending a few billion a year on criminal immigrant beggars in short order. Eating up three months of its annual budget.

In the meanwhile, the poor in Denver will continue to get jostled out of line at the food bank and will struggle in pain and suffering.

