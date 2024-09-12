The Labour Party in the UK ad the Democratic Party in the US are about to authorize the use of long range weapons by Ukraine – ostensibly to attack military installations deep inside Russia, but, give the drone attacks already underway against civilian targets in Moscow – and Russian attacks against cities of Ukraine – this is likely to be a prelude to missile attacks on cities like Moscow and St Petersburg in Russia.

At which point, the Russians may well lose patience and employ the same tactics the Americans used in Hiroshima and Nagasaki to quickly end the war with Japan in order to save the lives of American GI’s.

The clock to nuclear Armageddon will then move to three hours before midnight and the end of the world as we know it.

The Russians look to be about to have taken the two weeks to encircle the Ukrainian forces that invaded the Kursk region of Russia, where Ukrainian forces will either evacuate or surrender.

Zelensky has not been required to call for elections after his term expired In May 2024 – no elections can be called when the country is under martial law.

Yesterday he threw a bit of a hissy fit over the Chinese and Brazilian peace plan, you can check it out here and here:

China's peace plan has international backing, Beijing claims after Ukraine summit snub (kyivindependent.com)

Ukraine's Zelenskiy dismisses 'destructive' China-Brazil peace initiative | Reuters

Of interest, Putin is considering banning the export of uranium to the US. From Brave, we have this:

· “According to the Bellona analysis, the import of enriched uranium from Russia to the USA grew in 2023 to a record level of $1.2 billion, which is 40% more than the import volume for 2022. This suggests an increase in the quantity of uranium imported, but the exact tonnage is not specified. · The US House subcommittee passed a bill banning uranium imports from Russia, with waivers gradually limiting allowed imports from about 578,900 kilos (1,276,256 lb) in 2023 to about 459,000 kilos (1,011,921 lb) in 2027, with any waivers ending by 2028. This implies that Russia’s uranium exports to the US were already declining or capped in 2023, rather than increasing.”

Some of the weaponry supplied by the US and NATO already contains depleted uranium shells. Ukraine has converted drones to flamethrowers to rival the same warheads in Russia weapons – thermobaric devices operate at 2-3,000 degrees Centigrade.

Ukraine is a few months away from the plunge to freezing and below temperatures during winter.

Check out the dead and injured estimates from Brave and see if you can spot the propaganda ad its sources:

Estimates of War Dead and Injured on Both Sides of the Ukraine-Russia War

Based on various sources, here are the estimated casualties:

Russia:

· 218,800 casualties (130,000 killed, 88,800 wounded) according to one estimate · 75,000 Russian soldiers killed since the start of the invasion (Meduza analysis) · 64,000 Russian soldiers killed in 2022 and 2023 (Meduza analysis) · 315,000 dead and injured troops, or nearly 90% of the personnel it had when the conflict began (U.S. intelligence assessment) · 450,000 Russian military personnel killed or wounded, with tens of thousands more deserting (British government estimate)

Ukraine:

· 14,200-14,400 military and civilian deaths during the War in Donbas (official estimate) · 124,500-131,000 casualties, including 15,500-17,500 dead (U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency assessment) · 379,610 Russian personnel “lost” (General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces estimate)

No news of any success involving the recently donated F-16’s (3 of them?). One was shot down last month:

“On August 29, Ukraine suffered its first loss of an F-16 fighter jet, killing its pilot, Lt. Col. Oleksiy Mes. The crash occurred while the aircraft was engaging in an air battle against a massive Russian barrage, shooting down four enemy cruise missiles.”

That was just before Zelensky sacked his air force commander.

· https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c1m0jvd4m3zo 30 August 2024

Updated 31 August 2024

President Volodymyr Zelensky has sacked the commander of Ukraine's air force amid debate over the destruction of one of the country's valuable new F-16 fighter jets.

Onwards!!!

