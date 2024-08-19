Dr. Raszek discusses a recent Dr. Bosschec paper that literally goes to the nth degree to explain the evolution of variants from the original through WIV, JN and especially BA2.8.6.

He explains how the S1 (mushroom head of the spike protein) and the S2 (arms and legs of the spike protein) work to bind to receptors like ACE2 and all about the role of the different types of sugars involved in processes.

Here is a link to the 88-minute video:

Drs. Bossche vs Raszek 2-0 (youtube.com)

“We do another super deep dive into the latest evolution of the virus to inquire if Dr. Bossche theory of the pandemic evolution becoming more deadly is supported by the latest emerging information or not! What we cover: *Why is SARS-CoV-2 evolution so insane *What is protein glycosylation *Detailed look at the evolutionary tree of coronaviruses *What are the unusual results of the latest sugar attachments to spike protein *How is the virus evolving in unusual ways to find new ways to infect us *What does this mean for potential virus pathogencity.”

Here is a link to the paper being discussed:

Spike N354 glycosylation augments SARS-CoV-2 fitness for human adaptation through structural plasticity | National Science Review | Oxford Academic (oup.com)

That has these result headings:

1 N354 glycosylation modulates RBD conformation 2 N354 glycosylation decreases infectivity irrespective of comparable hACE2 binding 3 Decreased infectivity by N354 glycosylation can be restored by HS 4 N354 glycosylation affects S cleavage and fusogenicity. 5 K356T coupled N354 glycosylation specially escapes a subset of ADCC antibodies 6 N354 glycosylation reduces immunogenicity in a hybrid immunity background

Fascinating stuff about the evolution of SAES-COV2.

Personally, I think there are a few dumbfounding factors.

I would like to have seen analysis of whether or not the clinical trials forced the evolution (forcing) of the emergence of variants, especially the deadly Delta (B.1.617.2) variant and whether boosters and changing injections/combinations forced the Pirola BA2.8,6 variant.

There have been 700 million “cases” globally out of the world population of 8 billion – with 7 million deaths with C19 present – but – there have been 5.6 billion C19 injections. The manufacturing of the injections clearly lacks all kinds of quality controls for compliance and conformance.

Eight times more injections with consequences compared to cases - with varying degrees of severity – including death.

The harms from injection easily outweigh the harms from the infection.

I would love to see some work done on the harms of each known contaminants and adulterations within the injections, rather than detailed analysis of just the virus and its evolution – important though that is.

Onwards!!!

