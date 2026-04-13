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Dan
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Look at Canada. Second largest country in the world has resources which are the envy of the world. 44 million people, produces less than 2 percent of the worlds carbon emissions but can’t utilize its own resources or ship them overseas and has a steep carbon tax? The carbon sequestration of its huge boreal forest or Targa its vast pasture lands and twenty five percent of the worlds fresh water far outweigh it’s emissions! That’s the very definition of insanity!

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