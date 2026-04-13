Let’s provide just one example taken from here

Premeditated Industrial Destruction | GBBC Report 2026

‘Deindustrialising the UK by taxing and regulating emission-intensive industries until they moved their manufacturing out of the UK and then imported the goods they used to make.

The UK imported goods, resulting in 180 million tonnes of CO2 emissions in 2023, 180% higher than in 1990.

For the UK to claim it has cut its emissions by 300 million tonnes while importing goods that emit 180 million tonnes elsewhere is untenable. (See Figure 4, below)’

To put in another way – the UK imposed regulations and charged high taxes that forced the closure of UK industries and the transfer of industry to UK competitors overseas.

The result?

The Uk shuts down industry and reduces emissions by 300 million tonnes.

Overseas competitors ‘fire up’ capacity and emit 180 million tonnes.

Uk employment goes down energy prices go up. Overseas employment goes up with no change in energy prices.

‘Since 2019, the UK has lost an estimated 150,000 to 200,000 industrial jobs due to deindustrialisation and high energy prices, with the steepest declines in energy-intensive sectors such as steel, chemicals, ceramics, and paper.

200,000 jobs paying, say, £75,000 each and paying taxes/National Insurance of around £40,000 for a net loss to the UK Exchequer of at least 8 billion pounds a year from employment alone.

Not a hint of including this employment cost in the budgets for ‘renewable’ energy.

Manufacturing’s share of UK GDP has halved since 1990, from 16% to just 8%. Unsurprisingly, UK carbon dioxide emissions have also halved over the same period, not due to a successful Green transition but simple deindustrialisation.

The excellent Rhoda Wilson of Expose-news has covered the criminal acts of Miliband et al here – last of a three part series of the full document liked above;

Net Zero: Premeditated Industrial Destruction (Part 3) - The Expose

‘“National CO 2 emissions do not include emissions from: imported goods; the UK’s international investments; UK companies’ overseas factories; nor from international shipping and aviation not allocated to the UK.

“These exemptions have led successive governments trying to win the Net Zero accounting game to promote offshore production and discourage the extraction of UK oil, gas and coal.”—GBBC

Who sets the rules for Net Zero accounting? The United Nations. These UN-dictated national CO 2 emission targets are not legally enforceable and there is no penalty for failing to meet them.

Yet the UK government has slavishly adhered to the UN’s requirements, regardless of the devastation it has done, and is doing, to the UK’s economy.

In pursuit of its destructive Net Zero policies, the UK government is regulating and taxing national oil and gas assets out of production.

Here’s an index of Chapter 1;

Chapter 1: The long day’s journey into darkness

By Great British Business Council, 1 April 2026

Table of Contents

Part 2 index here;

Net Zero: Premeditated Industrial Destruction (Part 2)

Table of Contents

You may need more than one cup of coffee to wade through all that!

Keep In mind that the shiny trousered wonks that created this fraudulent ‘net zero’ cartel/criminal racket fraud - drank gallons of coffee/tea/water/wine etc and with thousands of expense account 4course lunches/5 course dinners and indulged in tens of thousands of overnight stays in five star hotels.

THERE IS NO CLIMATE CRISIS – NE ZERO IS A CRIMINAL RACKET – CO2 IS PLANT FOOD, NOT POLLUTION.

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