From Brave AI:

“Fleetwood Town stunned Premier League champions Arsenal by winning 5-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the Carabao Cup fourth round on October 27, 2026.

Match Result : Fleetwood, ranked 18th in League Two, defeated Arsenal at Highbury Stadium to reach the quarter-finals for the first time in club history.

Key Moments : Aaron Loupalo-Bi scored the opening goal for Fleetwood in the 21st minute, while Viktor Gyökeres equalized for Arsenal in the 50th minute.

Red Card : Arsenal’s teenage player Max Dowman was sent off in the 85th minute, leaving the Gunners with 10 men for the shootout.

Penalty Shootout : Fleetwood goalkeeper Jay Lynch saved Bruno Guimarães’ spot-kick, and defender Conor Haughey scored the winning penalty.

Historic Upset: This is considered one of the biggest shocks in Carabao Cup history, as Arsenal became the first reigning Premier League champions knocked out by a fourth-tier side.

“Fleetwood Town were massive underdogs with pre-match odds ranging from 18/1 to 22/1 to win the match in 90 minutes, and as high as +3,300 (or 1500/1) to advance to the quarter-finals.

Match Result : Despite these odds, Fleetwood Town defeated the Premier League champions Arsenal 5-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation time during the EFL Cup fourth round on October 27, 2026.

Context: The victory is considered one of the greatest upsets in EFL Cup history, with the two clubs separated by 84 places in the English football pyramid.

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“Fleetwood is a coastal town located in Lancashire, North West England. It sits at the northwest corner of the Fylde peninsula, bounded by the Irish Sea, Morecambe Bay, and the River Wyre estuary.

Administratively, it forms part of the Borough of Wyre and has a population of approximately 26,232 (2021). Geographically, it is situated 8 miles (13 km) north of Blackpool and 6 miles (10 km) north of Poulton-le-Fylde.

Arsenals wage bill? Around £200 million a year.

“Arsenal’s annual wage bill varies significantly depending on the source and whether bonuses are included. Official accounts for the year ending May 2025 reported a total spend of £346.8 million.

However, estimated fixed wages for the 2026-27 season are generally cited between £177 million and £199 million, with total outlays including bonuses reaching approximately £227 million. This places Arsenal’s wage bill as the third-highest in the Premier League, trailing only Manchester City and Chelsea.

Key Breakdowns:

Official Spend (2023-24/24-25): ~ £347 million (includes all costs).

Estimated Fixed Wages (2026-27): ~ £177–199 million .

Total with Bonuses (2026-27): ~ £227 million .

Highest Earner: Bukayo Saka, earning approximately £300,000–£310,000 per week.

Fleetwood’s annual wage bill around £3 million!?

“For the 2026/27 season, Fleetwood Town has a total annual wage bill of £2,724,904 across its 47-member squad. This equates to approximately £52,402 per week, with wage data available for 46 of the 47 players.

The distribution of this wage bill is as follows:

Defenders receive the largest share at 32% (£16,923 weekly).

Midfielders also account for 32% (£16,963 weekly).

Attackers take 29% (£15,142 weekly).

Goalkeepers receive 6% (£3,375 weekly).

The average weekly wage for players aged 22 or over is £2,523, with a median of £2,050. The top five earners consume 45% of the total squad wage bill.

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