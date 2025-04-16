The federal government is employed by the people to do the bidding of the people via POTUS and Congress using taxpayers’ money and borrowing what cannot be afforded.

The people expect and demand accountability and value for their money.

DOGE is helping to point out the lack of efficiency and value in staffing levels and computer systems resulting from decades of growing bureaucracy and a failure to modernize.

There is much work to do still, and hope is fading for the 2 trillion bucks that the Biden regime added to federal spending that artificially inflated GDP. Maybe just 10% of that 2 trillion “gold bar” extra spending in this fiscal year ending on 30 September 2025 and double that in fiscal year ended 30 September 2026.

Musk’s DOGE work is on-going, but his 130-day “term” as a special federal employee runs out o or around the end of May 2025 – some of the team might stay on, Elon may not.

Maybe DOGE can find the time to “kill two birds with one stone” with this federal agency.

Meet the federal agency called the Fish and Wildlife Service (“FWS”).

From Brave AI:

“The United States Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) is a federal government agency within the United States Department of the Interior. Its mission is to "work with others to conserve, protect, and enhance fish, wildlife, plants, and their habitats for the continuing benefit of the American people."

One for Trump’s Interior Secretary, Doug Burgum – he could chat with RFK jr!!!

“The President’s Budget for Fiscal Year 2025 proposes a total of $1.9 billion for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS), which is an increase of $163.4 million above the FY 2024 enacted level. This budget request aligns with the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023 and prioritizes key conservation initiatives.”

“The FWS was formed on June 30, 1940, and its headquarters is located in Bailey's Crossroads, Virginia. It has approximately 8,000 employees and an annual budget of $1.584 billion (FY2021).”

The budget request has increased 20% since 2021.

The alignment with the FRA of 2023 should raise a few issues.

One of the key components of this year’s budget request is:

“Migratory Bird Program: The budget includes $73.1 million for the Migratory Bird Program, a $19.9 million increase over the FY 2024 enacted level. This program is crucial for addressing the significant population declines of migratory birds, which have lost 3 billion breeding birds since 1970 due to habitat loss, invasive species, climate change, disease, and human-caused mortality.”

“Significant population declines…” – with no mention of “death by wind turbine” of endangered species such as the Golden Eagle.

Which leads to this article:

How many eagles are wind turbines killing? No one knows because the US government is keeping it a secret - The Expose

“Every wind-killed eagle found at an industrial wind site is quickly reported to the federal Fish and Wildlife Service (“FWS”). Every year, each site also submits an annual kill report to FWS. None of this data is publicly available.

The FWS eagle kill data is all a big government secret designed to protect the wind industry from public outrage. This has to stop.

This agency is an employee of the people and should release data showing how many Golden Eagles have been reported killed by “lethal turbine” – as well as the deaths of birds of all sorts in general.

“Death by turbine” is a global phenomenon. Birds, endangered or otherwise, are being killed in Canada, the British Isles, Europe, Australasia, China and India, etc.

I doubt that environmental impact assessments were not compiled anywhere.

Remember how entire forests were protected because of the presence of a spotted owl in California?

The same disregard for sea life, such as whales, sharks, dolphins and fish species is displayed by all “net zero” participants from the federal level to local councils.

If there weren’t double standards, there would be no standards at al!

Please take a subscription to gain access to the thousands of hours of research that go into producing these SubStack articles - or make a donation of $3 bucks or more for a ko-fi here:

(8) Ko-fi.com - Your Ko-fi

Onwards!!!