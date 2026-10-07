From here:

Badenoch demands Burnham release Man City meeting details

AC/DC - Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap (Live At River Plate, December 2009)

From the MSN linked article:

“During his campaign for Downing Street, Mr Burnham repeatedly referred to his economic record in the city, which a building boom burnished.

The UAE has warned him that it will pull billions of pounds of investment out of the UK in retaliation for the verdict, which an independent commission delivered at the end of last month.

The senior official who quit in protest against the land deal was allegedly instructed to write a report recommending that Manchester city council buy a dilapidated property for more than he thought it was worth.

A confidential document that The Telegraph obtained showed the council intended to reserve the land for Abu Dhabi so that it could be used in a future development.

Mr Burnham was mayor of Manchester at the time and has praised the UAE for investment that helped to transform parts of the city.

What was this ‘land deal’?

From Brave AI:

“Manchester City Council purchased the Central Retail Park for £35 million in 2017 and reserved the site for development by Abu Dhabi United Group (ADUG), the investment arm of Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour.

Overpayment : The council paid millions more than the nearest rival bidder, who had offered £31 million , despite the site being valued at approximately £33 million .

Protest : A senior council director resigned in protest after being instructed to approve a valuation he believed was excessively high.

Controversial Deal : The purchase was part of a broader 2015 agreement that gave ADUG a “right of first refusal” on council land in areas like Ancoats and New Islington .

Current Status: The planned Abu Dhabi development did not proceed, and the site was eventually reassigned in 2025 to become the location for Andy Burnham’s proposed “Number 10 of the North” government campus.

“he 2015 agreement itself did not have a single fixed monetary value, as it granted Abu Dhabi United Group (ADUG) a ten-year right of first refusal on council land rather than an immediate purchase. However, the broader Manchester Life joint venture formed under this partnership was announced as a £1.25 billion regeneration programme.

Key financial details include:

The council purchased the former Central Retail Park in Ancoats (land covered by the deal) for £42.35 million in 2017.

A 2022 University of Sheffield study estimated that property worth nearly £350 million was held by ADUG-linked entities under the partnership terms.

The deal was described by critics as a “sweetheart” arrangement that privileged ADUG over other developers.

The Manchester City council bought the retail park at Ancoats for either £37 million OR £42.35 million!

“The former Central Retail Park site in Ancoats currently generates zero rental income from commercial tenants, as the retail park was demolished in 2019 and the site has remained vacant since.

While the site is no longer a functioning retail park, the Manchester City Council previously utilized the land as a temporary car park to generate income to cover holding costs, though this arrangement concluded as the site moved toward its current redevelopment status.

Current Status: The site is under redevelopment for the Manchester Digital Campus , a government office complex owned by the Government Property Agency (GPA) .

Future Income: The site is expected to generate economic value through employment (housing nearly 9,000 civil servants ) and future commercial leases, rather than direct land rent to the council.

Past Context: The site was purchased by the council in 2017 for £37 million and was home to retailers like Toys R Us and Argos before closure.

“Abu Dhabi United Group (ADUG) does not own the former Central Retail Park site in Ancoats. The Manchester City Council purchased the 10.5-acre site in 2017 for £37 million and retains ownership of the land.

ADUG’s Role : ADUG is a development partner through Manchester Life , a joint venture with the council, which facilitated the area’s regeneration and held “first refusal” rights on adjacent public land.

Current Ownership : The Government Property Agency (GPA) purchased half (5 acres) of the site from the council in 2024 to build the Manchester Digital Campus .

Remaining Land: The Manchester City Council still owns the other half of the site and is working on plans for a new public park and sustainable office district.

Ah. So, Manchester City Council sold half of Ancoats to the UK government in 2024. Interesting. “… become the location for Andy Burnham’s proposed “Number 10 of the North” government campus. 9,000 civil servants will be ‘devolved to pay rent to Manchester City Council.

“The provided search context does not state the specific price the Government Property Agency (GPA) paid to acquire the site in Ancoats.

The GPA purchased five acres (half of the 10.5-acre former Central Retail Park) from Manchester City Council in March 2026 .

The acquisition is part of the plan to build the Manchester Digital Campus , a civil service hub targeting a 2032 opening.

While the transaction value is not disclosed, the GPA is noted to manage over £2.1 billion in government property assets

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