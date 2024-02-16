From here:

The background to yesterday’s court testimony:

“The Fulton County Judge overseeing Trump’s election interference case, which involves corrupt DA Fani Willis, will review evidence this morning regarding allegations of an inappropriate relationship between Willis and the lead prosecutor.”

So, here’s the thing. Willis and Nathan Wade previously testified along with 8 other attorneys in the district office during Wade’s divorce case:

“During the hearing on Thursday morning, witness Robin Yearti, an employee in Fani Willis’s office, testified that Willis and Wade actually began their relationship in 2019.”

“This revelation is significant as it contradicts the claims made by Wade and Willis themselves, who stated that their relationship started in 2022.”

“It is evident that both Willis and Wade provided false information to the court. As a result, Fani Willis finds herself facing serious consequences for her dishonest actions.”

Liar, liar pants on fire!!! I wonder what Wade’s soon to be ex-wife makes of all this.

From the same wite, there is this article highlighting that the White Huse has been involved in these sorts of electioneering devices to interfere with Trump’s election campaign for POTUS.

Check this out from the first link about the Judge in the case:

“Judge Scott McAfee stated there is a possibility of disqualifying Willis from Trump’s RICO case due to her improper relationship with top Trump prosecutor Nathan Wade.

The reporter, Malcolm, also expressed skepticism regarding Willis’ claim that she reimbursed Wade in cash for their joint vacations, finding it hard to believe.”

Proving the value of cash as untraceable – must be nice to have thousands of dollars of cash lying around to hand over, right?

Here is USA Today’s take:

““It’s highly offensive when someone lies on you,” Willis said angrily.” Uh huh.

“Willis said she wanted to put an end to “the lies” put forth by Merchant about the timing and details of her affair with Wade, the little-known private lawyer she hired to oversee the sprawling case in November 2021.” Uh huh.

““I’m not on trial no matter how hard you try to put me on trial.” Wait, what?

“Willis denied that she and Willis began her affair with the married Wade before hiring him. She said she and Wade began dating about the time of a trip to Tennessee in April 2022, a belated birthday trip for him. In a recent court filing, both she and Wade said the affair began after she hired him on the case in November 2021.”

Not 2019?!?

“I don’t know the day we started seeing each other but it was early 2022,” or well after she hired Wade.”

“In her testimony, Yeartie testified that Willis told her about her romance with Wade shortly after the two met at a judicial conference in 2019, and continued until she and Willis had a falling out several years later. Yeartie also testified under oath that she personally saw the two “hugging, kissing” and expression affection.”

Ok, 2019.

About the level of corruption involved.

“The question is central to defense lawyers’ allegations that Wade spent some of the more than $650,000 he has been paid by Fulton County for the Trump case on trips with Willis, thereby providing her with an allegedly improper financial benefit.”

Sure, buys a lot of time in the jacuzzi, a jet set life in 5-star hotels!

Onwards!

