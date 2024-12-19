“While the court didn't throw out Trump's indictment, Willis and the assistant DAs working in her office were found to have "no authority to proceed" with the case.”

From here:

Fani Flushed: Court Rules Fulton DA Disqualified From Trump 'Election Interference' Case | ZeroHedge

She won’t be short of bundles of bank notes, kept lying around in her home, judging by the defence she offered to explain how she paid for the “services” of toy boy Nathan Wade. Makes you wonder how taxpayers can recover the lawfare she charged them, for her personal and politically motivated “endeavours” against Trump.

Oh wait, three could be more lawfare billable hours on the way!

“The new ruling means that Georgia's Prosecuting Attorneys' Council will need to find another prosecutor to take over the case and decide whether to continue pursuing it - though if Willis decides to appeal to the state Supreme Court, that could be delayed.”

Willis is about as appealing as a mutilated red-assed baboon’s ass, but hey, lawfare = abuse of the law for personal gain, right?

Onwards!!!

