Jim Acosta Reveals New Career Path After Quitting CNN – Liberty One News

“Acosta’s transition to Substack marks a significant shift in his career. It highlights a broader trend of journalists seeking independence and direct engagement with their audience through digital platforms.”

We can keep an eye on his progress increasing his 123,000 subscribers - with thousands of paid subscribers:

“… after being demoted to a less favorable time slot. Acosta announced on a social media platform, X, that he is starting a new independent journey on Substack. In his post, he invited followers to explore his new venture.”

He has much more commercial attractiveness than I, with my 12,000 followers, 7,500 subscribers and 67 cherished subscribers!

For SubStack overall, per Brave AI (almost two years out of date!):

“As of the latest available information, there are more than 17,000 writers earning money on Substack. This figure was reported in a fundraising announcement made by Substack in March 2023.”

