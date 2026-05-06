From here:

Germany: 75% of tuberculosis cases are from foreign-born people

“Three out of four tuberculosis patients in Germany were born abroad, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute as of March 1, 2026. This information was released in response to a parliamentary question from Alternative for Germany (AfD) MP Martin Sichert.

In 2025, a total of 4,070 cases were reported, with 3,036 of those involving individuals born in a foreign country, which represents 74.6 percent of all cases. Furthermore, 2,718 cases involved a combination of a foreign country of birth and a foreign nationality, reported Nius news outlet.

Diphtheria: Virtually 100% linked to refugees and migrants in recent outbreaks

Diphtheria had been extremely rare in Germany for decades, but the picture “changed abruptly” in July 2022, when a significant number of imported cases appeared among refugees primarily from Afghanistan and Syria.

Hepatitis B: Over half of infections among migrants

An RKI-affiliated study estimated that more than half of hepatitis B-infected individuals in Germany were migrants. The RKI’s 2022 annual report noted a significant increase in reported hepatitis B and C cases.

The number of new HIV diagnoses reported in Germany rose significantly in 2022, primarily due to Ukrainian refugees entering the country. Neighboring countries like Poland have also suffered from soaring HIV rates, tripling in five years due to Ukrainian migration.

Beyond these diseases, German health authorities also report that approximately 30 percent of asylum seekers have mental illness. Many of these individuals have gone on to attack Germans, including murdering them, in high-profile attacks.”

How about in the UK?

From Brave AI:

“Diphtheria: In 2022, 94.7% (72 out of 76) of diphtheria cases in England occurred in recently arrived asylum seekers, many from conflict zones with poor immunization access.

Hepatitis B: Prevalence varies significantly by country of origin; for example, studies show rates of 17% in Vietnam-born migrants, 7–10% in China-born, and 3–6% in Somalia-born individuals, while being lower in India-born (0.5%) or Poland-born (0.7%) groups.

HIV: Approximately 70% of HIV cases reported in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland are in people born outside the UK, with 90% of these cases originating from sub-Saharan Africa and primarily acquired through heterosexual contact.

Here’s one kicker – immigrants are not given health checks – or even asked for vaccination status – not that those arriving on boats would even know one way or another.

“There is no mandatory health screening specifically targeted at undocumented migrants in the UK; rather, the system generally provides free primary care and emergency treatment to all individuals regardless of immigration status, while charging for non-urgent secondary care.”

If they get sick, treat them – is there a check on the contacts of diseasd immigrants with British people?

While past policies and proposals have suggested stricter health checks, current regulations prioritize clinical need over immigration status for essential services, though access to routine care is often hindered by fear of deportation and administrative barriers.

It’s not just a violent criminal past that potentially poses a risk to life and limb of British people when immigrants toss papers into the sea-intentionally preventing background checks , it is the health risk posed to the general population where health status is unknowable and unverifiable.

Is one infection of one Brit, from the tens of thousands of illegal or (legal?) immigrant in the country, serious enough - or is the critical number equal to ten infections of ten Brits, - or is it one hundred infections of 100 Brits?

Maybe the actual critical number can be equated to the number of rapes/murders and assaults of British people by legal/illegal immigrants.

GBH/AB by provable assault or GBH/AB by provable infection?

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