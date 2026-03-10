Peter’s Newsletter

Richard Kudrna
2h

It will be a great day when the regular army in Iran begins to massacre the republicans guard.

A T
9h

Kind of like, "The beatings will continue until morale improves!" Sure, the world will be fine when everyone knuckles under the British/American/Zionist/Globalist empire - when everyone bows to the American $nake! Who is surprised? The CIA promised after all that Iran would be the last Middle Eastern country to conquer, to force under US world hegemony. They nuked Japan for Pearl Harbour, then they do exactly the same thing to Iran - but it's all good! Iran could have done the same thing to the US but it seems they have far more scruples. It's easy to criticize those who serve the one God when you serve Satan and the $ and call it patriotism!

