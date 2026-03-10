The US is attempting to bomb the people of Iran into overthrowing the Islamic Republic by taking to the streets. If and when they do, they will butcher the IGRC wherever they find them.

That would result in the deaths of 125,000 active IGRC personnel and 300,000 reservists – thus taking the IGRC boots from the throats of 92 million Iranians and delivering freedom. A small price to pay?

On the other side of the world, we saw what happened in Venezuela. Ripple effects are still being felt – notably the prevention of exports of oil to China (similarly reduced oil exports from Iran).

Now we have Cuba which needs to overthrow ‘communism, rather than fundamental islam which is just as pervasive and ‘freedom throttling’ .

From here;

Cuba CRUMBLES – Largest Protests in Decades! | News Insights

“The Cuban Communist Party still controls the courts, the police, the media, and the means of production. It has survived the fall of the Soviet Union, the death of Fidel Castro, and waves of emigration that drained the island of talent.

Yet the current moment feels different. Protests are no longer rare eruptions; they are a recurring feature of Cuban life. Each blackout, each prisoner death, each empty shelf erodes the regime’s claim to legitimacy.

The George W. Bush Institute notes that dismantling a system this entrenched will be extraordinarily difficult, but the cracks are visible.

Younger Cubans have no memory of revolutionary glory, only of scarcity and surveillance. International pressure is mounting, with even Europe reconsidering its financial ties.

The regime can tighten repression, but it cannot restore belief in a failed ideology. The question is not whether change will come to Cuba, but how much suffering will precede it.

PLEASE take a (paid or unpaid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested

You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here:

https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan