The author does not hold back in describing the nepotism and clack of any competence from what is a gaggle of nauseating university socialist under graduates!

From here (h/t ZeroHedge)

Meet Britain’s new Cabinet of fakers, fraudsters, and hangers-on

“Let’s start with Burnham himself. A man born in Liverpool who pretended to be Mancunian in order to win the Mayoralty of Manchester. He claims to represent the north, but has not lived north or east of Manchester. At best he represents a narrow part of the West-Central England, just north of the Midlands.”

A fake Mancunian?? Good start!

The article looks at each cabinet minister in turn and rips them the proverbial ‘new one’!

“John Healey becomes Chancellor of the Exchequer, the second most powerful position in government. He had quit as Defence Secretary six weeks ago, over Starmer’s procrastination on filling a hole in defense spending. Healey said that Britain should spend 3 per cent of GDP on defence by 2030, which means he will need to find a couple dozen billions of pounds per year. Healey is actually qualified by experience! This is remarkable given that his predecessor, Rachel Reeves, falsified her CV, couldn’t add, and quickly became the most U-turn-prone and hated Chancellor ever, as well as the most tearful.

The UK has promised to spend 5% of GDP by 2035 which requires cumulative spending of around a trillion pounds over the next ten years and 150 billion pounds a year after 2035 (from around £65 billion today).

“Red Ed goes to the Foreign Office, for which he is woefully unqualified and an undoubted liability. He infuriated the U.S. (and most Britons) as energy secretary, with his absolutism about reaching net-zero carbon by 2030, at whatever cost to the consumer. Ed also, by the way, reminds everybody of the weakness of the party’s leadership selection. He was leader from 2010 to 2015, when he literally and metaphorically stumbled at every election husting. Yet Burnham thinks Miliband is the best person to articulate British interests abroad? This won’t last long.

Miliband is already hurt. He has been denied the job he wanted, even though he was the first senior minister to call for Starmer to go, and he helped Burnham with an economic plan. (Some plan: it remains as vague as ever, except for the Soviet-style time horizon of 10 years.)

Meanwhile, Mahmood stays at the Home Office. Under-informed (or biased) souls read this as confirmation of her competence in pushing through controls on illegal immigration in the face of majority opposition from civil servants and backbenchers. In fact, she is hurdling a low bar after decades of government failures to control immigration, despite popular demands and almost every party’s commitments to lower net immigration.

Worse, Mahmood is duplicitous. She tells the right wing that her tweaks to the benefits and the timeline of asylum applications will dramatically control immigration. She tells the left wing that she will make the refugee route easier (which is the route by which almost all illegal immigrants get residency, with more privileges than citizens). Also concerning is Mahmood’s long history of Islamocentrism, which is bizarrely ignored by mainstream media. She tars normative Britons as racists (whites and Jews in particular: isn’t that racist?), campaigned against Israel, played up her status as the first Muslim home secretary, promised that her promotion would serve “her” community, and railed against supposedly routine experiences of racism in her hometown of Birmingham, where her demographic is the largest.

I doubt Mahmood will last much longer than Miliband within Team Burnham. He favors the left of the party, which has characterized her (ridiculously) as a Nigel Farage in Labour colors. For now, Burnham needs to be seen to reward her, if only because one of her allies in Parliament, Josh Simons, was the MP who resigned from Makerfield to make way for Burnham.

Next on the block is the man I view as Mandelsons ‘pet shop boy, Wes Streeting.

“Streeting becomes defense secretary. During the weekend’s rumor mill, the former chief of the British Army, Lord Dannatt, said that Streeting “knows the square root of nothing about defence.” Indeed. He’s one acquisition scandal away from a sacking. And that sort of scandal leaks every few months from Britain’s MOD.”

Next the Deputy leader Louise Haigh.

“Her penchant for dyeing her hair blood-red perhaps helps. Otherwise, she isn’t qualified.

Her highest prior role was transport secretary, which Burnham loves (he’s always banging on about subsidizing public transport and has already announced a cap on bus fares). But she held that role for just a few months in 2024, before resigning after revelations that she was convicted of fraud in 2014. Funny she hid that history on the campaign. (The irony.) So the effective deputy PM is a convicted fraudster.

Lots more visceral commentary on bit part ministers in the linked article.

Apparently the opposition Tories have costed thr spending pledges requiring tax increases of close to £100 billion pounds!!!

There re no specific plans for generating growth in the economy so far. The government does not and neve has created economic growth and then there is the small matter of £3 trillion of national debt with its £150 billion of debt interest and growing.

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