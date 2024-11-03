This is NOT specifically designed as a C19 or C19 spike protein detox treatment,

There has been lots of information appearing recently around DMSO.

The excellent (and worthy of your financial support!) Expose-news.com has taken the time ad trouble to publish an extensive book review of a user guide here:

As with most of the C19 spike protein detoxification treatment protocols (that involve permutations of methylene blue, Nattokinase, fenbendazole, ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, chlorine dioxide, vitamins et al) national medical authorities will not do the research to check the effectiveness and safety of ANY treatment that threatens the maltreatment monopoly of “vaccines” and will promote “vaccines” despite the deadly and harmful side effects. Health authorities love the kickbacks, bribes and “schmoozing” at conferences in exotic locations, where they can virtue signal their ability to mass murder ad harm the huma population in exchange for statistically dishonest short-term benefits.

.” If you are considering using DMSO, we recommend you read ‘Healing with DMSO’ (see HERE) and/or consult other books and resources on the topic. As Vollmer advises, this will help you become confident in using it correctly to get the most benefit. If you are working with a healthcare provider and he/she is not familiar with DMSO, perhaps purchase a copy of the book for him/her as well.”

“Precautions when using DMSO include:

· Ensuring the skin is clean and toxin-free before application. · Avoid clothing over a freshly treated area, as DMSO can take the dye out of clothing and deposit it in the skin. · Waiting 20 minutes after applying DMSO before getting dressed and wiping off any leftover residue. · Avoid synthetic fragrances, as they can be absorbed into the body through the skin and breathed in. · Not consuming alcohol while using DMSO. · Limiting or quitting smoking, as cigarettes contain over 4,000 chemicals that may interact negatively with DMSO.

“DMSO can enhance the actions of natural medicines, such as vitamins, minerals, and botanicals but its use with pharmaceutical drugs requires caution due to potential interactions and risks.”

“It can be combined with vitamin C to create a cancer prevention protocol, which works by allowing vitamin C to be more easily absorbed into cells.”

“Some people may experience a “healing crisis” or detoxification process when first using DMSO, which occurs when the body is stimulated into healing and must clear out accumulated debris. This reaction is more likely to occur in people who have accumulated environmental debris, food wastes, and heavy metals, or who are not exercising, eating well or managing their stress properly. “

“DMSO can react with certain materials, including soft metals like aluminium, copper, iron and tin, and should not be mixed with these substances or worn with jewellery made from these materials.

It is safe to use with certain plastics, including high-density polyethylene (“HDPE”), low-density polyethylene (“LDPE”), nylon, polyethylene terephthalate ethylene (“PETE”), polypropylene (“PP”) and polytetrafluoroethylene (“PTFE”).”

“To minimise risks, users should take precautions, such as waiting between applying DMSO and using non-natural products, as DMSO can be absorbed within 10 minutes and its effects on the skin barrier can last up to three hours.”

“DMSO is a powerful painkiller that eases most types of pain, including muscle pain, injury pain, dental pain, nerve pain, pressure pain, and pain caused by inflammation. Results may vary, and everyone’s body is different, but DMSO can be an effective solution for pain relief.”

