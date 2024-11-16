The Cult is deeply entrenched into all aspects of America life.

The approach required reminds me of the attitude of Patrick Swayze in the movie Roadhouse and his catchphrase “Be nice” whilst, as my father used to say, “Tread softly and carry a big stick”.

We have long left the sentiments of Desiderata. Maybe it is still an attainable goal:

The first two verses:

“Go placidly amid the noise and haste,

and remember what peace there may be in silence.

As far as possible without surrender

be on good terms with all persons.

Speak your truth quietly and clearly;

and listen to others,

even the dull and the ignorant;

they too have their story.



Avoid loud and aggressive persons,

they are vexations to the spirit.

If you compare yourself with others,

you may become vain and bitter;

for always there will be greater and lesser persons than yourself.

Enjoy your achievements as well as your plans.”

Trump has not yet announced a Treasury Secretary. Hopefully this role is secondary to the roles that others play – and “falls out” as a result of the actions of others, with a “sense check” on “ballpark estimates” of the different departments.

The Federal deficit is a monster, so is national debt.

The Federal debt will continue to grow by the size of annual fiscal deficits and will be closer to 45 trillo dollars than the current 35 trillion dollars at the end of Trump’s term. The interest on that debt at 5% is 1.75 trillion dollars a year and makes up 25% of all Federal spending – exceeding Social Security spending of 1.4 trillion dollars and also exceeding 800-900 billion spent on Defense.

At 45 trillion and 5% interest cost, interest spent on servicing that debt will equal 2.25 trillion.

Deficits have to be cut and the claim to cut 2 trillion a year in spending from Federal spending is a welcome start.

I hope that Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy will use sites like Open the Books and USA Facts to assist in identifying the low and medium hanging fruit.

Which government programs are considered wasteful or inefficient?

All the wasteful “pork” spending has been passed into law. Only POTUS, the House ad the Senate can reverse and eliminate those laws. I anticipate a Bill will need to be submitted by Musk and Ramaswamy that will be passed into law by Congress and POTUS Trump. A kind of “reverse omnibus” bill.

This will do much to starve the Beast (that is Moloch) of the funds he requires to create his preferred world of excited misery for Americans and the world.

The States may get some clues as to how they might also make “right-sizing” decisions – maybe even complete a “zero based budget” to do it.

The size of the government sector that enforces all the regulators is massive. From Brave AI:

“The Government employees in the United States article dated November 4, 2024, mentions that the federal government employs around 12% of all government employees, with 2.87 million federal employees (as of 2023) compared to 24% at the state level and 63% at the local level.

The percentages add up to 100, so presumably that means that 63% of the total of all Federal, State, city and local government workers are employed at the local level,

Though that would need to be put in this contest:

“Another article from May 17, 2021, states that as of the dates shown, there were 23.7 million full-time and part-time employees of the US Government, including federal, state, and local government employees.”

Most of these employees are tasked with enforcing compliance with regulations, Regulations that reflect the dogma of “woke” policies. They are part of the swamp and probably as much as 75% voters for the libtard demoNrat socialist welfare statist swamp.

POTUS Trump made some inroads in his first term by removing regulations on a two or three “out” and one “in“ basis, though whether this resulted in cost savings at the Federal level is unclear.

Eliminating the regulations should “free up” the number of staff required but coordination is needed to make these legal.

Regulations cost the overall economy far more than the Federal government levies in taxes – far more than five trillion a year – the costs of running a business operationally - much of it in “net zero” regulations.

We can expect strike action in protest ad lots of demonstrations from the “freed up” workers who will be upset about having to find alternative employment that matches their value, in the private sector,

What will the impact on Social Security be and is that up for “right sizing” also?

The removal of the tens of millions of migrant beggars is a key target for cuts in Federal, State, city and local spending. They cannot be afforded and will cost around 2,000 bucks each to air freight back to their home countries or the first “safe” country they crossed to – as per the protocols laid down in international law.

20 million of these migrant beggars will cost 40 million bucks for the first 400,000 known criminals and an “expelled migrant apparatus”, and another five billion s month to use these transit facilities thereafter, but will pay for itself with the reduction in welfare costs and crime that I estimate cost the US economy a trillion bucks a year in direct and indirect costs per ten million migrant beggars.

How will this be done except by the mobilization of every law enforcement officer in the country, plus the national guard and the army,

Round them up ad ship them out. It’s a shame that overseas bases can’t be permanently shut repatriated, to assist – shutting them down and saving a hundred billion dollars a year, paid into foreign countries economies, not the US.

Will the plans of Musk and Ramaswamy dovetail those of other Trump appointments in Health, EPA, Education, Social Security, Land Management, Energy and so on?

That remans key to the start of this war on the swamp that was bankrupting the US at an alarming rate. The future “feel of society” will not be pretty – but as Patrick Swayze said, “Be nice”, and as my father said, “carry a big stick”!

It has to be done to reverse the harms inflicted over decades of the influence of Marxist/socialist/Cult policies of the swamp, the blob and the Deep State bureaucracy that has its tentacles around the throat of the country.

The war to fight back to restore freedom starts now.

What remains is the other elephant in the room.

That 2 trillion a year in interest is the fly in the ointment. Social Security will increase under any employment reductions, as the “woke” and the swamp dwellers get fired - putting a tension between Musk and Ramaswamy and (as with Treasury) the yet to be announced head of Social Security Administration.

I am waiting with interest to see if Ramaswamy divests himself of his mRNA vestments and more coverage of any Musk investments in mRNA technology – ad whether three is any tenson with Kennedy.

I continue to ne disappointed with the lack of concern or even mention of an enquiry into the 2.5 million (and rising) extra US dead plus tens of millions injured over the last five years – requiring funding of all vaxx damage, hopefully from the DoD and big pharma – since the onset of the scamdemic.

Ts as if the dead and injured are forgotten and ca be ignored forever.

The reparations and compensation required by the vaxx damaged will run to 100’s of billions of dollars over at least the next 5-10 years.

Insurance companies should not be made to pay for these deaths’ ad injuries - and insurance premiums for everyone should not be increased to cover higher risks caused by the first “bullet” of this all-out war with the swamp via its weapon of choice – the scamdemic and the experimental and deadly modified mRNA injections.

It would be great if everyone could “Just DONT it” where DONT = “do one nice thing” every day, at east – along the lines of the Desiderata. What roasts my chestnuts is the “loud ad vexatious” people in all minority groups. Whether that is the Joy Reids and Al Sharpton’s pf this world or other prominent racists in BLM or the drag queen story hour junk twerkers.

I know and have known many people who are LBGTQ++or of different races and religions, that are not part of extremist movements – they just get on with their lives and are as polite as the next man, woman or it – without making a fuss or drawing attention to themselves with fabricated “victim” status.

The war has just begun, and people are fighting back against “woke” bigotry, re-establishing comma sense to tackle corruption and waste.

Just watch the interest bill as it keeps going up.

Maybe tariffs could be levied to cover the interest bill ad reduced as and when the interest bill is reduced. I would support reciprocal tariffs that equalise labour and manufacturing standards to US levels! This would level the playing field of the use of slave labour and socialist pricing of manufacturing in other countries exporting malpractice to the US – and would include levelling the Value Added Tax (VAT) charged by the EU for American exports to the EU that act as an up to 25% customs tariff.

Onwards!!!

