Peter’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bartholo's avatar
Bartholo
3h

Distance between Kiev and Moscow is 469 miles; Moscow could state that NATO in Kiev reasoned a special operation. - Distance from Caracas to Washington, D.C. = 2,054 miles. That is at least 4 x to Kiev to Moscow; USA cannot reasoned their special operation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter Halligan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture