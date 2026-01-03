Maybe those are false equivalents – diplomats and US legal eagles will have their “spin” on the US actions.

Personally I think there are parallels.

Remember the Germans kidnapped Reinar Fuellmich from Mexico and subjected him to rendition to Germany to stand trial.

We have also seen the US “assassinate” leading members of the Iranian government and its top nuclear scientists and attempts to assassinate Putin with drone strikes on his private residence near Moscow.

If US and UK, French and other military “advisors”( with relevant western technology) are directly involved with the arming, targeting and firing of weapons (that require “hands on” expertise not present in the Ukraine military) Russia might have a case (which it has already made!) to target the headquarters of NATO countries – that have no defence against hypersonic Russian missile attack.

From Brave AI:

“Russia has deployed two missiles capable of flying at approximately ten times the speed of sound: the Kinzhal and the Oreshnik.

The Kinzhal, an air-launched hypersonic missile, was first used in combat during the war in Ukraine in March 2022 and is capable of reaching speeds of Mach 10. It is launched from MiG-31K fighter jets or Tu-22M3 bombers and can carry both conventional and nuclear warheads.

“ The Oreshnik, a ground-launched intermediate-range ballistic missile, was used for the first time in November 2024 and also travels at speeds of Mach 10 to Mach 11, according to Russian claims.

“ Both missiles are designed to evade missile defense systems and have been used to signal Russia’s military capabilities and strategic intentions, particularly in response to Western support for Ukraine.”

NATO HQ in Brussels, the UK’s houses of parliament, the Bundestag, Palais Bourbon, et al and EU Commission HQ’s in Brussels and Strasbourg are essentially defenceless.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Oreshnik_(missile)

As for China:

“China’s navy is larger than the U.S. Navy in terms of the number of operational warships, with estimates indicating China operates around 370 warships as of late 2024, surpassing the U.S. Navy’s fleet of approximately 290 ships.

“ This numerical advantage is projected to grow, with China expected to operate up to 435 warships by 2030, while the U.S. Navy is projected to maintain a fleet of around 290 battle force ships by the same year.

“ However, the U.S. Navy retains a qualitative edge in overall combat capability due to superior ship tonnage, advanced technology, and greater airpower, particularly in carrier-based fifth-generation fighter aircraft.”

“China has conducted large-scale military exercises simulating a full maritime blockade of Taiwan, marking a significant escalation in its military activities around the island. The “Justice Mission 2025” drills, held from December 29 to 30, 2025, involved live-fire exercises, deployment of over 130 aircraft sorties, 14 warships, and at least 15 coast guard and official vessels, with the aim of testing sea-air coordination and integrated blockade capabilities.”

Cutlass rattling!

“Estimates of China’s military drone fleet vary significantly due to the lack of official figures and the classified nature of much of its military program. However, multiple sources provide a range of assessments. One defense analysis suggests China has amassed a fleet of “tens of thousands of drones,” potentially 10 times larger than the combined fleets of Taiwan and the United States.”

“China possesses a developed and expanding arsenal of hypersonic missiles, with multiple systems now in operational or advanced testing phases. The most notable is the DF-17, a road-mobile missile capable of launching a hypersonic glide vehicle (HGV) that travels at speeds between Mach 5 and Mach 10, with a range of approximately 1,800 to 2,500 kilometers.”

Hmmm…!

One final note – UK Prime minister(first muppet amongst equals) has just stated that the UK was not involved in US actions in Venezuela.

My read is that Trump told Starmer (“special relationship!”) of his intentions and asked whether the UK would help with its offshore patrol vessels and Royal Fleet Auxiliary – my take is that Starmer said “NO”.

Starmer is waiting on Tump’s press conference In one hour’s time (at 11:00 a.m. EST at his Mar-a-Lago residence) – in th same way that the MSM are awaiting news – Starmer will no doubt be desperately trying to call Trump in the meanwhile!

