DEAR KING CHARLES: SUBJECT: I RESIGN

In previous articles I have mentioned that the Peabody Trust Estates are not liable for inheritance tax, as their charitable nature – they provide housing for rent – exempts them, maybe substituting farms for rented flats is an “avenue of escape” for farmers and others.

There has been little, if any, mention of the removal of the £325,000 inheritance tax free allowance from 2027, which costs “estates” £132,000 at the inheritance tax rate of 40%.

580,000 people died in England and Wales in 2023, and this umber is likely to exceed 600,000 by 2027.

Making an extreme simplifying assumption, that means that inheritance tax receipts will raise close to £80 billion pounds in 2027 – all to house a few million illegal immigrants, build the ridiculous wind turbines and solar panels and force experimental, harmful and failed mRNA injections on the population that dos not ed or want them.

Quite the stealth tax! All this on top of the massive increase in employment tax – called National Insurance and other measures.

Which brings us to the inherited wealth of the Royal Family.

“The royal family’s wealth comes from several sources:

Using Bing AI, we have this:

· The Crown Estate, which includes lands and properties across the UK, is worth approximately $34.3 billion in assets. · The Duchy of Lancaster, owned by the Queen, is currently worth around £580 million and generates about £20 million per year. · The Duchy of Cornwall, managed by Prince Charles, is worth some £960 million and last year paid Prince Charles £20.3 million. · The Sovereign Grant, which is a sum sent by the Government to the Royal Family annually to pay for royal upkeep, was £86 million last year.

More than a little out of date as Queen Elizabeth II died on 8 September 2022 at Balmoral Castle. The “green” King Charls III (pronounced “the turd” in the Irish vernacular) is 76 years old.

“Queen Elizabeth II’s personal estate did not incur inheritance tax . Under UK law, Inheritance Tax does not apply to assets transferred from one monarch to another. King Charles III inherited the Duchy of Lancaster, valued at over £652 million, and other assets such as jewels, real estate, and investments, without paying the standard 40% Inheritance Tax rate that applies to other estates above a certain threshold.”

Under UK law? Og, right, now how did this slip by the Marxists in the UK’s Labour Government? The green King is 76 years old– there is still time to change the law and do away with the monarchy OR apply the same inheritance rules to farmers!

So, what’s in the Crown Estate?

Not a bad little portfolio of buildings//palaces!

Check out Buckingham Palace:

“Buckingham Palace contains 775 rooms in total . This includes 19 State rooms, 52 royal and guest bedrooms, 188 staff bedrooms, 92 offices, and 78 bathrooms. The palace also features additional amenities such as a post office, cinema, swimming pool, doctor’s surgery, and jeweller’s workshop.”

Lots of room for a few thousand illegal immigrants!

There is a little wrinkle:

“The renovation of Buckingham Palace is costing approximately £369 million , funded through an increase in the Sovereign Grant, which is an annual payment made by the UK government to the monarch for official duties. The project began in 2017 and is expected to be completed in 2027. As of March 2024, around £238.9 million has been spent, which is about 65% of the total budget. The renovation aims to protect the palace from potential fire and flood damage, improve accessibility, and modernize the building’s infrastructure.”

What you, might ask, is the “Sovereign Grant”?

“The Sovereign Grant is an annual payment from the UK government to the British monarchy to fund the monarch’s official duties . It covers costs such as the upkeep of royal residences, staffing, travel, and public engagements. The grant is a set percentage of the profits from the Crown Estate, which was initially 15% and was increased to 25% since 2017-2018. For the financial years 2021-2022, 2022-2023, and 2023-2024, the Sovereign Grant was set at 86.3 million British pounds. This system replaced the Civil List and other grants-in-aid, providing a more permanent arrangement for the monarchy’s funding.”

The “Grant” is not from the “Government” – it is paid by taxpayers. £86 million a year, representing the net difference between the cost of the Royal Family’s Estates and revenue paid to taxpayers (not the Government).

How much are the renovations to Buck House? Oh yes – a quarter of a billion pounds so far with another 150 million over the next few years. I wonder how many solar panels and wind turbines will be installed – and how much “greenification” of its 775 rooms, i ncluding 19 State rooms, 52 royal and guest bedrooms, 188 staff bedrooms, 92 offices, and 78 bathrooms.

Then, of course, there are the other palaces/buildings in the “Crown Estate”.

Personally, I think that UK farmers should have the same status as “Royals” and are entitled to the same exemptions from inheritance tax for providing 60% of the nation’s food!

Onwards!!!