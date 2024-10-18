From this article dated 7 October 2024 here:

https://www.wglt.org/local-news/2024-10-07/state-farm-removing-ev-charging-stations-from-its-parking-decks

“State Farm is removing electric vehicle charging stations from its parking decks at Corporate and Corporate South headquarters in Bloomington, and at its hubs throughout the nation. The move is effective as of Oct. 28, according to a message sent to company employees.”

““While we understand the impact to those who rely on EV charging, it is our top priority to ensure a safe and secure working environment for our employees." states the message. "Following an Enterprise Risk Assessment and evaluations conducted by local fire departments and workplace protection in each hub and corporate headquarters, fire risks were identified in the parking garages that cannot be mitigated at this time.”

S, take a look round your car parking building and ask whether you ca assess a risk better than an insurance company!

