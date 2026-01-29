Does PM Keir Starmer’s 30-day visa free deal with China, mean the same for Chinese people coming to the UK?
Apparently not!
“The agreement announced on January 29, 2026, allows UK citizens to visit China visa-free for stays of up to 30 days for tourism or business.
Apparently, the deal is NOT being reciprocated by the UK.
Per Brave AI:
“ This is a unilateral visa waiver granted by China to British nationals.
“There is no information in the provided context indicating that China has extended similar visa-free access to Chinese citizens visiting the UK. The UK’s visa policy for Chinese nationals remains unchanged under this agreement.
“Visa Type: A Standard Visitor Visa is the most common option for short-term stays.
Allowed Stay: Up to 180 days per visit, with the visa valid for 6 months, 2 years, 5 years, or 10 years depending on the application.
· Application Process:
o Complete an online application.
o Pay the visa fee (starting at ¥1,059 for a 6-month visa).
o Attend a biometric appointment at a UK visa application centre in China.
o Provide supporting documents, including:
§ Valid passport (valid for at least 6 months beyond intended stay).
§ Proof of sufficient funds for the trip.
§ Detailed travel itinerary and accommodation details.
§ Evidence of ties to China (e.g., employment, studies, or property).
· Processing Time: Typically around 3 weeks for standard applications; faster options (priority and super-priority) are available at extra cost.
· Additional Requirements:
o Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS): Required for most visas, currently £624 per year.
o ADS Visa: For group tours, an Approved Destination Status (ADS) visa may be used, offering streamlined processing.
Note: Chinese citizens cannot apply for a UK visa on arrival or via e-visa. The UK does not offer visa-free access to Chinese nationals, and no changes to this policy are currently in effect.
Whew –
“In 2024, approximately 615,000 British tourists visited China, according to data cited in recent reports.
VisitBritain forecasts that Chinese visitors to the UK will reach 667,000 in 2026, a 28% increase from the estimated 544,000 visits in 2025.
Pretty even historically – maybe the new Chinese embassy in London will increase the percentage of Chinese visors to 1 per cent of China’s 1.4 billion population.
Onwards!
Starmer is a communist, isn't he? That means COMINTERN.