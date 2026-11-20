From Brave AI:

“SoftBank Group’s market capitalization has fallen approximately 50% from its all-time peak, which was reached on June 2, 2026.

“As of late October 2026, the company’s market value stood at approximately ¥24.7 trillion (roughly $157 billion), down from its June high.

This decline has been driven by investor concerns over rising borrowing costs, the sustainability of SoftBank’s massive AI investments (including nearly $65 billion in OpenAI), and broader sector-wide volatility affecting AI infrastructure firms like CoreWeave.

Consequently, SoftBank has dropped from briefly being Japan’s most valuable company to ranking below peers like Hitachi and Recruit Holdings.

Just saying- maybe AI is not built on the same mentality that drove the dot com bubble?

Just saying! 😊

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