Does the UK have a comparable (or better!! Anti-drone defence system?
the 'de facto' UK Prime Minister 'call me Andy' Burnham thinks that this tech is available to UK companies and does not need to be supplied by the US
From here:
US Military Races To Harden Strategic Nuclear Bases With Counter-Drone AI Shield | ZeroHedge
Sort of an ‘iron dome’ to protect vital infrastructure from ‘suicide drones.’
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“The race to protect military bases from drone swarms is only one part of the effort. There will also be a massive push to secure critical infrastructure - from power substations and generation plants to data centers, and more. This will create a multi-year boom for companies operating in the counter-UAS space.”
“Defense company AeroVironment has won an $80.5 million order from the Joint Interagency Task Force 401 for its Titan MS counter-drone system, expanding the Department of War’s efforts to secure critical defense infrastructure and other homeland sites from AI drone swarm attacks.”
Get busy protecting or get busy rebuilding! i doubt that the us will allow the UK to copy the tech, though it may sell the complete package in the dozens needed to protect the ‘naked and totally defenceless ’ British ‘assets’.
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