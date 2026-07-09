From here:

US Military Races To Harden Strategic Nuclear Bases With Counter-Drone AI Shield | ZeroHedge

Sort of an ‘iron dome’ to protect vital infrastructure from ‘suicide drones.’

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“The race to protect military bases from drone swarms is only one part of the effort. There will also be a massive push to secure critical infrastructure - from power substations and generation plants to data centers, and more. This will create a multi-year boom for companies operating in the counter-UAS space.”

“Defense company AeroVironment has won an $80.5 million order from the Joint Interagency Task Force 401 for its Titan MS counter-drone system, expanding the Department of War’s efforts to secure critical defense infrastructure and other homeland sites from AI drone swarm attacks.”

Get busy protecting or get busy rebuilding! i doubt that the us will allow the UK to copy the tech, though it may sell the complete package in the dozens needed to protect the ‘naked and totally defenceless ’ British ‘assets’.

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