Ten years? Twenty years? Is Pocahontas with her net worth of 20 million from a 200,000 a year salary emblematic of the majority of House and Senate Congress critters and POTUS Administrations?

Hopefully, taxes and spending (and prices) will go down to close to pre-scamdemic levels - by around 15% or so - once the corruptions is exposed and removed, but somehow, all the money sent to fund drag queens shoving their junk in the faces of 5 year olds, the payments to grom recruits to DEI and all the taxes spent on sponsoring men into women’s locker rooms will cease - along with the climate freak shows that falsify the historical record.

Let’s start with the Federal spending on the C19 scamdemic.

From Brave AI:

“The CARES Act, signed into law on March 27, 2020, was a $2.2 trillion stimulus bill aimed at providing emergency assistance and health care response for individuals, families, and businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CARES Act represented about 45% of all federal government expenditures in 2019, with the federal government spending $4.45 trillion that year.”

Let’s compare that to the “cases” diagnosed using the useless and inappropriate RT-PCR “test” that had no “virus” to benchmark against, and no “proof” of an inappropriate cycle threshold to “test” for “infection”.

From here:

United States COVID - Coronavirus Statistics - Worldometer

There was another bill, passed into law on 18 March 2020, called the Families First Coronavirus Response Act was slated to cost $192 billion dollars.

Total cost 2.4 trillion bucks,

Was all that money spent? Has anyone reconciled it or audited it?

As with USAID and EPA disbursements of taxes, how much went to NGOs to hand out, rather than directly from Federal accounts to individual accounts?

There are checks and balances, from Brave AI:

“In the House of Representatives, the oversight committee is known as the United States House Committee on Oversight and Accountability. This committee is responsible for conducting investigations and overseeing the implementation of laws and programs.

In the Senate, the equivalent oversight committee is the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs. This committee provides oversight for the National Archives and Records Administration and other government agencies.”

That’s the political oversight of the bills passed by the House and Senate controlled by the Democratic Party and signed into law by Trump.

Most politicians would have trouble multiplying 15 by 18, so they rely on others:

“The U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) audits the federal government's financial statements and operations. GAO provides fact-based, nonpartisan information to Congress and is often referred to as the "congressional watchdog" for investigating federal spending and performance.

Additionally, the Office of Inspector General (OIG) conducts audits of specific government agencies and programs to reduce waste, abuse, and mismanagement.”

Was there provision for a 45% increase in staff at the GA and the OIG’s?

We have learned that federal checks and balances are not applied to federal money - taxes - paid to NGO’s - so, we have a few questions to ask -

how much of the 2.4 trillion of taxes was given to NGOs and what were the qualifications and track records of the NGO’s?

was it all spent or did the spending go “over budget”?

Was it all spent on C19 “measures”?

How was the size of the spending of taxes determined - since three was a negligible amount of C19 prior to the passage of the two bills, “whodunnit” in terms of making that call - Neil Ferguson of Imperial College?

Congress and POYUS Trump would look pretty stupid if three was o scamdemic worthy of the name and no public health emergency just a larger than normal flu season, right? There would be a compelling need for many more “cases” and deaths with C19 present to justify sending 2.4 trillion bucks!!!

Remember that the average age at death of a C19 victim was 2 years beyond average life, and h victims has 2-6 other co-morbidities already killing them!

Then we come to the “estimated” fraud, from Brave AI:

“The total amount of fraud related to COVID-19 relief programs in the United States has been estimated to be around $400 billion. This figure includes both stolen funds and wasted or misspent aid. According to an Associated Press analysis, fraudsters potentially stole more than $280 billion in COVID-19 relief funding, while another $123 billion was wasted or misspent.”

Wall, 400 billion out of 2,400 billion = 17% - on dollar in six of taxes stolen.

Before covering the climate scam, let’s construct a conspiracy theory.

We have seen how the “blob” or “swamp” of the Biden regime used NGOs to remove any and all accountability of the spending of taxes, via the “system”.

Mayb, like me, you consider that the 2020 election was “rigged”. I believe it was rigged by a criminal cabal that uses the Democratic Party as a front for its criminal activities.

Is it really such a leap to think that a few billion of that $400 plus billion of fraud was used r rig the 2020 POTUS election? How much money was given to health agencies t perpetuate the myth of a pandemic, by creating victims, killing them with Remdesivir, cremating the bodies so that no autopsies could be performed? We know about the incentives given to hospitals and medics for C19 cases. And all this BEFORE the roll out of the injections in 2021.

All done with taxes and debt.

Recall that the discal deficit for the years ended 30 September for 2020 was 3.1 trillion and for 2021 was 2.8 trillion bucks - a total of 6 trillion dollars for those peak C19 scamdemic years. Far beyond h 2.4 trillion in C19 bills passed by Congress and POTUS.

All this is dwarfed by the climate scam,

There is no climate crisis and CO2 is plant food, not a pollutant. All the “net zero” measures are - just like Don Quixote - “tilting at windmills”.

From Brave AI:

“The United States has made significant investments towards achieving net-zero emissions. The Biden-Harris Administration announced a $2 trillion investment in the American Jobs Plan aimed at tackling the climate crisis, deploying clean energy technologies, and modernizing infrastructure.”

“The Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law on August 16, 2022, is a significant piece of legislation that includes climate spending and tax reforms, totaling $891 billion. This act provides substantial funding for climate and clean energy projects, aiming to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and create jobs.”

This sort of crap has been going on for decades and only exists with taxes being used to subsidise equipment and vehicles.

DOGE is picking out CURRENT spending stupidity,

Is anyone going to check the last twenty years to see if there has been “undue enrichment” of politicians, NGOs, individuals, charities etc - for CRIMIAL acts of fraud and corruption over decafs??

One step at a time - stop the bleeding first.

Final thought. Every dollar of taxes allocated to fraud and corruption of this sort is a dollar that could have been spent on those in real need - the poor, the sick and the elderly - veterans, orphans, lifting education standards, providing urgent medical care that is too expensive for some and so on.

The criminals involved in these scams and schemes could not give a rat’s hairy ass about the disadvantaged and only want to advantage themselves.

I hope that DOGE attacks the NGOs involved in human smuggling as soon as it finishes with Education and Defense, I hear that NASA is being looked at! No conflict of interest there Haha!

Onwards!!!