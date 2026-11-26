From here:

This Is Why Democrats Freaked Out Over DOGE: USAID’s Own Files Confirm Biden’s Global Censorship Machine | ZeroHedge

“Edward Coristine, the DOGE staffer known as “Big Balls,” announced the release Tuesday night, pointing readers to USAID.gov, where the full set sits in a roughly 1.1-gigabyte download.

The page says previous administrations used the agency to push “a radical agenda at odds with American values,” and that the files are out “in the interest of transparency and accountability.”

(21) Disclose.tv on X: “NEW - USAID files: The purpose of “fact-checkers” is to “debunk information in a way that aligns with the objectives of government partners”; all this is done in “closed spaces.” https://t.co/EogpczhTdv” / X

“The files include an August 2022 concept note from the Global Disinformation Index, the British group behind an advertiser blacklist of news sites.

Its proposed interventions for the platforms were “Defund,” “Downrank” and “Deplatform,” and it boasted that its list of more than 2,500 sites was built into the systems of 13 ad-tech companies.

GDI’s co-founders had been introduced to USAID two months earlier by an official at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, who called GDI “the best organization I know.”

“Power’s door was open to Silicon Valley’s top brass: the files hold a meeting request from then-YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, a request for a sit-down with Meta’s Nick Clegg, and readouts of Power’s meetings with Meta’s president of global affairs and Microsoft’s Brad Smith.”

(21) Glenn Greenwald on X: “This is genuinely horrifying and tyrannical. Almost every group and individual claiming to be a “disinformation expert” or “anti-disinformation group” is not just a fraud but an authoritarian fraud devoted to forcibly suppressing political dissent:” / X

“In an August 17, 2022 email about YouTube’s Trusted Flagger program, an executive at USAID contractor Internews wrote that USAID was likely funding many staff around the world to flag content to the platforms through trusted-partner programs, and declined to hand over a list of the partners’ contacts.

Data Republican, combing the files, counted USAID-funded social media “monitors” in 20 countries.

(21) DataRepublican (small r) on X: “Only started to look, but insane stuff in those files: ㆍUSAID was funding social media “monitors” in 20 countries and flagging content to tech platforms ㆍUSAID was drafting partnership language with Facebook to prevent “destabilizers” in political transition ㆍSamantha Power https://t.co/aRuiFOXjA0” / X

“Wall Street Apes, who said he went through all 248 files, put the programs’ spending in the hundreds of millions, listing $79.8 million for Russian-language TV and digital content in Ukraine, $75 million for an Internews media program there, $20 million for OCCRP’s investigative reporting across Europe and Eurasia, and a proposed $300 million “Countering Chinese Influence Fund.”

(21) Wall Street Apes on X: “I went through all 248 files in the new USAID Files that were just released. Here is a list of all the “disinformation” and “information integrity” programs your tax money was really being spent on: - $358M US 2021 foreign media “disinformation” spending (USAID 72%) - $158M https://t.co/0qrgDgfwwn” / X

(21) Tim Pool on X: “Youtube conspired with the Government to suppress dissent https://t.co/vKkd6LZu5c” / X

(21) Eric Schmitt on X: “If you ever questioned why Democrats lost their minds when DOGE looked under the hood of USAID — you know now. It’s the biggest money laundering scam perpetrated on the American taxpayer in U.S. history. I took it on as MO AG in MO v Biden and led the Rescissions bill in the” / X

All this was part of a global conspiracy under the guise of “The Trusted news Initiative. Per Brave AI:

“The Trusted News Initiative (TNI) is an international alliance of news media, social media, and technology corporations founded by the BBC in September 2019 to combat harmful disinformation. ⁠ Directed by Jessica Cecil, the partnership unites major entities including AP, Reuters, Google/YouTube, Meta, and Microsoft to share intelligence and rapidly alert each other about false narratives during high-stakes events.

While proponents describe TNI as a necessary collaboration to safeguard democracy and public health, it has faced significant controversy and criticism. ⁠ Detractors, including some political figures and watchdog groups, characterize the alliance as a “censorship cartel” that allegedly coordinates to suppress dissenting viewpoints and non-mainstream publishers under the guise of fighting misinformation.”

Next time you see anything from a government backed website filtered through a social media platform, ask the question, “has this been filtered and ‘spun’ to fit a political agenda!

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