From here:

DOGE Releases Stats to Show How Much the American Taxpayer Has Saved - Daily Patriot Report

“The savings stem from fraud detection, contract cancellations, renegotiations, asset sales, and workforce reductions. DOGE says it also accounts for grant cancellations, program changes, and regulatory savings.”

“Leading the savings list are the Department of Education, General Services Administration, EPA, Department of Labor, and OPM. At the bottom are the State Department, NIH, Department of Transportation, Energy, and Commerce.”

DOGE will “,,, upload all of this data in a digestible and fully transparent manner “ with “Contracts listed on the leaderboard ,,, sourced from the Federal Procurement Data System (FPDS). … final termination notices in FPDS can lag by up to a month.”

There are other caveats:

“… 40% of those contracts had already been fully obligated” and “

… Bloomberg Law … found a major data error—an $8 billion contract was actually just $8 million.”

We all wait with bated breath for the reduction in tax spending to approach a trillion bucks or eve two - and for the impact on the upcoming POUS budget statement - plus all the extra spending allocated by the Senate and its reconciliation with a budget put forward by the House.

I am wondering what all the billions spent on House and Senate oversight committees achieved how all those multi-thousand-page bills spending trillions of bucks (“you have to sign the bill to find out what’s in it” can be remotely legal!

It appears to me that the process of Congress and POTUS approval leads a lot to be desired!

Line-item vetoes by Trump on the way?

Nope, shot down by the Supreme Court - from Brave AI:

“The President of the United States (POTUS) does not currently have the power of a line-item veto. This power would allow the president to veto specific parts of a bill without rejecting the entire bill.

However, the Supreme Court ruled in 1998 that the Line-Item Veto Act of 1996 was unconstitutional because it violated the Presentment Clause of the United States Constitution, which requires that all legislative powers be vested in Congress.”

Those “legislative laws” are not the same as the “regulations” the POTUS Administrative agencies can pass that have the effect of laws.

Lastly, about the “DG dividend” - that should take the form of retaining the tax cuts that are due to expire in a year or so. Mainly because the systems for handing out cash by the Treasury are riddled with fraud. Remember all those C19 support payments? Around 10% of those were fraudulent.

From Brave AI:

“Estimates suggest that up to $400 billion may have been lost to waste and fraud during the COVID pandemic, primarily from unemployment benefits and other relief programs.

The U.S. Secret Service has seized back approximately $2 billion and has over 900 ongoing active criminal investigations into pandemic-related fraud cases.

The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) also saw significant fraud, with experts estimating that as much as $80 billion, or about 10 percent, was stolen from the $800 billion handed out.

Efforts to recover these funds are ongoing, but the statutes of limitation for many of these crimes are approaching expiration, which could prevent further prosecution.”

If the DOGE DIVIDEND IS paid = REUNITE THE PEOPLE WTH THEIR (faceless) FEDERAL/CIVIL SERVANTS. VIA A TWO-WEEK HIATUS WITH WHOLLY DEDICATED Federal WORK dedicated TO DELIVERING DIVIDENDS.

Maybe make the dividends payable after a personal visit by federal/civil servants - and the visits AT TH TAXPAYERS CONVENIENCE- after a letter with potential good news is sent to those taxpayers on the “database” containing the amount of the dividend and a range of dates for a personal visit from one of the millions of federal employees - face to face - everything is personal then.

Which brings us to the potential “DOGE’ing” of Stat budgets. How likely is it that the same savings could be found within State budgets?

We know that blue States have been remiss in cleaning up voter rolls for the dead and for those living out of State - plus a bunch of other tricks to increase Democratic Party votes.

The savings to those paying local taxes could be of the same percentage magnitude as the savings in spending of taxes identified by DOGE at the Federal level.

Imagine the headlines, following demands by State taxpayers for similar accountability!

“California budget audit reveals $50 billion of payments to non-existent NGOs, dead people, bogus health care State benefits…” and so on.

In my view, any DOGE dividend should first go to those on SNAP benefits.

Please take a paid subscription to reward me for the thousands of hours of research that go into the thousands of articles I publish - or make a donation of $3 bucks or more for a ko-fi here:

(8) Ko-fi.com - Your Ko-fi

Onwards!!!