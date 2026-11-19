“Dogger Bank is a large, shallow sandbank located in the North Sea, approximately 100 to 130 kilometers (60 to 80 miles) off the east coast of England, specifically near the coast of Yorkshire.”

From here:

Energy giant hit by wind turbine faults at major offshore field

“Faulty turbines are causing months of delays at a wind farm project off England’s north-east coast.

SSE said problems with equipment were slowing the construction of the Dogger Bank A wind farm, one of the UK’s biggest renewable energy projects.

It came as the energy company reiterated that it was no longer on track to hit its 2030 net zero goal of generating 50 terawatt (TW) hours of green electricity a year – a setback to Labour’s hopes of decarbonising UK power grids by 2030.

“Dogger Bank A’s turbines are made by US firm GE Vernova, which has suffered recent manufacturing issues on other projects.

In July 2024, a GE Vernova Haliade-X turbine blade suffered a catastrophic failure at the Vineyard Wind 1 project in Massachusetts, sending debris onto Nantucket beaches and prompting a major cleanup operation.”

From Brave AI:

“SSE Renewables reports that Dogger Bank A, the first phase of the world’s largest offshore wind farm, is experiencing significant delays due to GE Vernova turbine faults.

The issues involve blade failures and component defects in the Haliade-X turbines, requiring extensive remedial work to meet quality standards.

Key impacts include:

Delayed Completion: The project is now expected to be substantially available by the third quarter of 2026 , pushing the Contracts for Difference (CfD) deadline to July 31, 2027 .

Scope of Faults: While early failures were attributed to installation errors or commissioning issues, subsequent reviews identified that dozens of additional turbines require repairs or component exchanges.

Operational Status: Despite these setbacks, approximately 100 turbines across all phases have been commissioned, generating over 1 terawatt-hour of power in the first half of 2026.

Developer Response: SSE is working with GE Vernova to replace faulty blades, nacelles, and towers, with Dogger Bank B commissioning proceeding without similar issues.

“The completion of the Dogger Bank Wind Farm is staggered across its phases, with the entire project scheduled for full operational status by 2027 or mid-2028.

Dogger Bank A : All 95 turbines were installed by February 2026; however, due to turbine repairs and commissioning delays, full commercial operation is now expected in 2027 (specifically the third quarter for the first tranche).

Dogger Bank B : Turbine installation is ongoing and expected to continue until the second quarter of 2027 , with full completion likely that year.

Dogger Bank C : Foundations are complete, but turbine installation is scheduled to begin in 2027 , with full project completion expected in 2027 or 2028 .

Sofia Offshore Wind Farm: The fourth phase (formerly Teesside B) is expected to be operational by the end of 2026.

Oh dear.

“SSE has announced it is unlikely to meet its 2030 target of generating 50 terawatt-hours (TWh) of renewable energy annually, citing a £3 billion cut in capital investment over the next five years.

The decision stems from macroeconomic uncertainty, planning delays, and grid connection issues that have slowed projects like the Dogger Bank A wind farm.

Consequently, the utility is shifting focus toward high-voltage power cables and local distribution networks to secure more predictable, regulated returns.”

“The projected total investment cost for the Dogger Bank Wind Farm was approximately £9 billion ($11.9 billion), a figure widely cited in project profiles and financial reports as of 2024. This total comprises roughly £5.5 billion for the first two phases (Dogger Bank A and B) and approximately £3 billion for the third phase (Dogger Bank C).

Additional financial context includes:

£11 billion investment was agreed upon in December 2023 between partners RWE and Masdar to support the project’s expansion.

The project is being developed by a joint venture between SSE Renewables , Equinor , and Vårgrønn (later joined by Eni for Phase C).

The total capacity is 3.6 GW, with an expected completion date around 2026–2027.

There is a Dogger Bank D project as well?

“ Phases A and B : Reached financial close in November 2020 with a financing package of approximately £5.5 billion (about US$8 billion ).

Phase C : Reached financial close in December 2021 with a total capital expenditure of around £3 billion , including offshore transmission costs.

Additional Investment: At the COP28 summit in 2023, it was agreed that RWE and Masdar would significantly fund expanded Dogger Bank projects (including potential new phases like Dogger Bank D) through an additional £11 billion investment.

So, a total cost of around £20 billion. Not exactly small potatoes!

“Completion of the Dogger Bank D wind farm is currently projected for no later than 2035, contingent on securing regulatory approval.

Construction activities are expected to commence in 2029, following the anticipated granting of a Development Consent Order (DCO) in 2028.

The project is currently in the pre-application stage, with developers SSE Renewables and Equinor conducting statutory consultations and preparing for a formal DCO application submission expected in 2027.

What are the effects on fish stocks and fishing?

“The Dogger Bank Wind Farm has a complex, dual impact on fish stocks, characterized by negative displacement of commercial fisheries and potential positive ecological effects on specific populations within the exclusion zones.

Negative Impacts on Fisheries and Habitats

Spatial Displacement: The wind farm occupies approximately 1,153 to 1,300 square kilometers , effectively excluding demersal fishing activities (such as beam trawling for plaice, sole, and Nephrops ) from historically productive grounds. This forces fishing effort into adjacent areas, potentially increasing pressure on local stocks and altering fleet economics.

Habitat Disturbance: Construction activities cause temporary sediment plumes and smothering of benthic habitats, including critical sandeel spawning grounds. Sandeels are a vital prey species for many fish and marine mammals, and their disruption can have cascading effects on the food web.

Cumulative Stress: Concerns persist that cumulative effects from multiple North Sea wind developments, combined with existing pressures from bottom trawling and oil rigs, may degrade the ecological health of the Dogger Bank Special Area of Conservation (SAC), particularly affecting slow-reproducing species like the thornback ray.

“Overall, while the operational phase poses negligible risk of physical injury to fish through noise or vibration, the construction phase and loss of fishing access present the most significant immediate challenges to the commercial viability of local fisheries, even as the infrastructure may locally enhance certain fish populations.

So, never mind the fish- it’s all about the “commercial viability of local fisheries”?

PS

Households face £100 energy price hike as Britain’s £2bn wasted wind bill soars