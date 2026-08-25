Peter’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Freedom Fox's avatar
Freedom Fox
3h

Smart and Pretty, and Naïve.

"“I just want to say to all you cowards out there, don’t be such a chicken squat — get out there and get your shot,” Parton said."

https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-country/dolly-parton-covid-vaccine-shot-1135744/

This "coward" was old enough and smart enough to not listen to Dolly Parton for medical advice. She shoulda stuck to singing. If she weren't so "brave" she'd still be with us, on tour, performing in Vegas. Sorry, Dolly, you were typical of a great many otherwise good people who fell for the Scamdemic and tried to do "the right thing" by trusting doctors. I wouldn't feel compelled to remind people of your terrible decision if you had kept it to yourself. But you used your stage to urge people to do something very dangerous, unsafe and ineffective to themselves.

You done messed up. And that bad deed gets mixed in with all your prior good deeds as the tributes and memorials come in for an otherwise fine, classy, charming, fun, loving woman. Who, as it is, were the biggest supporters of the Death Jab/Clot Shot urging others to "do their part."

The Banality of Evil comes in the form of good people, even very good people, who do bad because they trust the experts, obey authorities and demand others trust, obey, too.

Reply
Share
StellaMaris's avatar
StellaMaris
2h

From 'Jolene' To Vaccine: Dolly Parton Gets COVID-19 Shot She Helped Fund

https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2021/03/03/973240792/from-jolene-to-vaccine-dolly-parton-gets-covid-19-shot-she-helped-fund

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/factcheck/2020/11/21/fact-check-dolly-parton-donated-modernas-covid-19-vaccine-studies/6373339002/

Dolly Parton Sings "Vaccine... Vaccine..." https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a8LgC1t5ndU

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter Halligan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture