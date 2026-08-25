Dolly Parton, the legendary country music icon, singer, songwriter, and philanthropist, has died at the age of 80. Her death was announced on August 25, 2026, by her nephew Bryan Seaver in a video message posted to social media, confirming that she passed away peacefully in Nashville, Tennessee.
RIP - heaven has gained an angel
Smart and Pretty, and Naïve.
"“I just want to say to all you cowards out there, don’t be such a chicken squat — get out there and get your shot,” Parton said."
https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-country/dolly-parton-covid-vaccine-shot-1135744/
This "coward" was old enough and smart enough to not listen to Dolly Parton for medical advice. She shoulda stuck to singing. If she weren't so "brave" she'd still be with us, on tour, performing in Vegas. Sorry, Dolly, you were typical of a great many otherwise good people who fell for the Scamdemic and tried to do "the right thing" by trusting doctors. I wouldn't feel compelled to remind people of your terrible decision if you had kept it to yourself. But you used your stage to urge people to do something very dangerous, unsafe and ineffective to themselves.
You done messed up. And that bad deed gets mixed in with all your prior good deeds as the tributes and memorials come in for an otherwise fine, classy, charming, fun, loving woman. Who, as it is, were the biggest supporters of the Death Jab/Clot Shot urging others to "do their part."
The Banality of Evil comes in the form of good people, even very good people, who do bad because they trust the experts, obey authorities and demand others trust, obey, too.
From 'Jolene' To Vaccine: Dolly Parton Gets COVID-19 Shot She Helped Fund
https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2021/03/03/973240792/from-jolene-to-vaccine-dolly-parton-gets-covid-19-shot-she-helped-fund
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/factcheck/2020/11/21/fact-check-dolly-parton-donated-modernas-covid-19-vaccine-studies/6373339002/
Dolly Parton Sings "Vaccine... Vaccine..." https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a8LgC1t5ndU