From here:

LA Times editorials editor leaves company after owner forbids board from endorsing Harris | Just The News

“The Los Angeles Times' editorials editor Mariel Garza stepped down on Wednesday, after the paper's editorial board was instructed not to make a formal endorsement in next month's presidential election.”

Looks like she kicked her toys out of the cot after getting schlonged by the owner, Patrick Soon-Shihong! (YCMTSU!). Oh wait, that’s not quite right! Ha ha!

Somehow the expression “in your face” springs to mind,

“Garza said she was leaving the paper because she was not okay with them being silent in the upcoming election. The editor claimed she even had an editorial that formally endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris drafted, before the paper's owner Dr. Patrick Soon-Shihong shut it down.”

The owner has a lot more sense than Garza – he can see that Harris and Walz are sock puppets and frauds, fronting a socialist/Marxist/Cult intent on destroying the US.

“The paper has a history of endorsing Democratic candidates in recent elections, but previously endorsed Republican presidential contenders until the 1970s. The paper did not endorse anyone in the 2020 Democratic primary, but did endorse President Joe Biden when he became the official nominee.”

Maybe California will turn red!

Onwards!!!

