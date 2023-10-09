Dr Bruce Patterson was interviewed by Dr Mobeen Syed (Dr Been) ten days ago to give an update on developments in the diagnosis and treatment of long C19, other tick born respiratory (and long vaxx) symptoms.

From this 86 minute video here:

Long COVID: Diagnosis, Differentiation and Treatment with Dr. Bruce Patterson - YouTube

Dr Patterson details his team’s progress, working independently of any big pharma influence, to use algorithms/machine learning to more accurately differentiate, diagnose and therefore more accurately treat, sufferers of long C19 and long vaxx injuries.

“GET RID OF THE MONOCYTES CARRYING S1 PROTEIN!!!!!

Order kits to do this here: Chronic COVID Treatment Center (covidlonghaulers.com)

As an aside, in yesterday’s post here:

(100) Kevin McKernan demonstrates how easy it is to distinguish between infected and injected spike protein (by manufacturer) - spike protein attracts endotoxins that cause anaphylactic shock/sudden death (substack.com)

Reference was made by Dr Kevin McKernan of the higher lethality to cells of broken fragments of DNA compared to full length DNA strands, and from this paper embedded as a link to the YouTube video published in January 2022, we have this:

Frontiers | Persistence of SARS CoV-2 S1 Protein in CD16+ Monocytes in Post-Acute Sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC) up to 15 Months Post-Infection (frontiersin.org)

“.. only fragmented SARS-CoV-2 RNA was found in PASC patients. No full length sequences were identified, and no sequences that could account for the observed S1 protein were identified in any patient. That non-classical monocytes may be a source of inflammation in PASC warrants further study.”

Looks like “broken glass bad”! Maybe nanobots can be programmed as “cleaner robots”!

Also, Dr McKernan has stated that the infection has only the S1 segment of the spike protein, whereas the injection has both the S1 and S2 segments. He also stated that the spike protein acts as a transporter of lethal endotoxins to cells.

At around the 8 minute mark of the video below we have this:

“the S1 protein in the monocytes .. was the finding of elevated nonclassical monocytes which was later corroborated by iwaki's group and the fact that we actually even found S1 protein in those cells we found fragments of RNA by whole genome sequencing and found only 5% of the genome in these cells in terms of RNA but the fact is these cells these non-classical monocytes target blood vessels and that's what led to our finding that that long covid - one of the major mechanisms is vascular inflammation.

In fact a paper just came out from the NIH today on the infection of endothelial cells with SARS cov V2 and form the basis of the potential for that to happen in Vivo - when in fact we had already shown in Vivo that these endothelial cells are indeed inflamed - it cause plate activation production of scd40l ranes and vegf as a result they become vasod dilated and lead to symptoms such as headache migraine fatigue brain fog etc and frankly you know with dilated blood vessels your ability to regulate temperature is off so you have hot cold and sensitivity.”

Maybe some common ground via non-classical monocytes? I will leave that to the experts!

Back to the video, here’s a teaser sho2ing what Dr Patterson and his team have been up to in the last year or so:

“Three categories:

1. Refining algorithms with machine learning and AI to not only have a diagnostic for long covid but also distinguish long covid from other chronic inflammatory conditions like chronic Lyme chronic fatigue syndrome or mecfs (sp?) fibromyalgia and even from acute covid with the new surges that are coming out

2. We've also spent a lot of time launching this test around the world it's already commercialized. I keep hearing in the media that there's no diagnostic for long covid or they're still focusing on symptoms and it's just absolutely not the case.

We've used this in over 10,000 patients and as you can see in the algorithm we've really refined using machine learning and AI - the algorithm - to the point where in our 14 Plex cocine (sp?) panel which is now reimbursed by Medicare.”

Not only can we detect long covid and who has long covid and who doesn't have long covid, most importantly, but we can say are we dealing with Lyme or chronic Lyme or are we dealing with acute covid which falls under “non-perturbed”.

There's no overlap between acute covid and long covid. which is absolutely critical because we have the capabilities of detecting long covid.

In the middle of a surge CO's (covid outbreaks?) are going to be around for a long time and so we need to be able to say who has long covid in a population that's still experiencing acute Co

3. The other thing I would say, in the past two years, through our chronic covid Treatment Center we've picked up maybe two to 300 patients who never knew they had the organisms that caused Lyme and those are clearly distinguished through that algorithm that you just said or showed = and the bullet points the cheat sheet, if you will - for somebody who has chronic Lyme is elev El interleukin 8 plus elevated interferon Gamma - or elevated interferon gamma plus elevated interleukin 13 - or a long hauler index greater than six,

All three of those conditions are highly suggestive of Lyme and reflex to tickborne disease - screening tests at that point to determine what they may had and Lyme Diagnostics have come a long way since the last decade where you know it was basically a serologic diagnosis and much like evv (sp?)and CMV and HSV

You know relying on corology (sp?) and the fact that you were exposed, was a very difficult interpretation and so there's newer tests for Lyme which answer the question “is it active or not active” and I think that's been a huge advance in how we understand chronic inflammation and we're working on some of those tests for the Chronic kpes (sp?) family viruses as well.

Skipping to the 37 minute mark:

“Our patients now number close to 50,000 since we first began we've treated about 18,000 um Gangland blade (sp?) from what I've heard from patient experience like a lot of the other kind of faddish things, is, “it works for a while, symptoms come back” and like I said if indeed vascular inflammation is the underlying cause you know what you need to get rid of the cause and from day one we've treated the cause and not treated the symptoms so that's where we stand on that.”

Dr Patterson goes into some detail on the treatments for the various respiratory conditions which I am sure the medics amongst you and those with particular symptoms mentioned will find interesting!

Worth the 86 minute watch.

A footnote. I still do not understand why a detox program for the infection or the injection does not follow similar protocols as those used for producing anti-venom. It baffles me that any sane person would, to draw the analogy, inject a certain type of snake venom to protect against one type of snake bite from 100’s, rather than inject anti-venom, if bitten! Is it simply impossible to culture an anti-toxin in a surrogate animal that has built up resistance to the toxin over time? This is why I am not a medic, haha!

