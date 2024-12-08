I repost this verbatim from an email received from (another) Peter H that references this tweet:

(19) Camus on X: "Dr. Charles Hoffe on what mRNA vaccines really do to the body: "We now know that only 25% of it actually stays in your arm. And the other 75% is literally collected by your lymphatic system and fed into your circulation. So these little packages of messenger RNA, and by the way, https://t.co/1b0TVGt1ih" / X.

670 million of these experimental injections have been administered in the US – maybe 700 million by now.

Perhaps 4.6 billion Pfizer and over 2 billion Moderna injections worldwide (including the US).

What proportion of these are at immediate risk, risk in the next year and then longer? Maybe one in 100 now, increasing to 7 in a hundred in the next three years – judging by the Pfizer Phase 3 clinical trials (around 200 serious and severe adverse events in four months among 22,000 injected) using the relatively less harmful Process 1 – double that for the harmful, adulterated and contaminated Process 2 actually manufactured and injected – and referencing the Danish study that used colour codes for risk – plus the multiple annual injections recommended by the FDA/CDC. The VAERS system is hopelessly under-reported for both the US AE’s and atrociously reported for injections administered outside the US.

Noe that 670 million injections administered in the US resulted in a million AE’s reported to VAERS– but over 6 BILLION injections administered outside the US resulted in just 600,000 AE’s.

On a pro-rata basis, there should be 10 million AEs reported from outside the US. Now apply an under-reporting factor to both inside and outside he US of around 40.

Here we go:

“Dr. Charles Hoffe on what mRNA vaccines really do to the body:

"We now know that only 25% of it actually stays in your arm. And the other 75% is literally collected by your lymphatic system and fed into your circulation. So, these little packages of messenger RNA, and by the way, in a single dose of a Moderna vaccine, there are 40 trillion messenger RNA molecules."

"14 trillion that are injected into your arm. So, three quarters of these are taken, connected by the lymphatics. They go into your bloodstream in these little packages that are designed to be absorbed into a cell. But obviously when something's in your circulation, the only cells that they can get absorbed into is the cells around your blood vessels."

"And the place where absorption happens is in the capillary networks. In other words, these are the tiniest vessels where the blood slows right down. These are tiny, tiny vessels. So, these little packages of genes are absorbed into the cells around the blood vessels, that's the vascular endothelium. The package is open, the genes are released, your body then gets to work reading these genes and manufacturing trillions and trillions of COVID spike proteins."

"Because even though you get 40 trillion genes, each gene can produce many, many COVID spike proteins. So, the purpose of the spike proteins is that your body recognizes this as a foreign protein and will make antibodies against it so that you then protect it against COVID. That's the idea. But here's where the problem comes. In a virus, in a coronavirus, that spike protein becomes part of the viral capsule."

"In other words, it's part of the cell wall around the virus called the viral capsule. But it's not in a virus, it's in your cells. So, it therefore becomes part of the cell wall of your vascular endothelium, which means that these cells that line your blood vessels, which is supposed to be smooth so that your blood flows smoothly, now have these little spiky bits sticking out. So, it is absolutely inevitable that blood clots will form because your blood platelets circulate around in your vessels."

"And the purpose of blood platelets is to detect a damaged vessel and block that vessel to stop bleeding. So, when the platelet comes through the capillary, it suddenly hits all these little COVID spikes that are jutting into the inside of the vessel. It is absolutely inevitable that a blood clot will form to block that vessel. Now that's how platelets work."

"So just as... this could be is absolutely predicted to cause cancer because it's full of carcinogens, these spike proteins will predictably cause blood clots because of wear. They're in your blood vessels, it is guaranteed. Dr. Bargley then said to me the way to prove this is we need to do a blood test called a D-dimer test to find out if this is really happening."

"So, because the problem with the blood clots that we hear about through the media, that they claim are very rare, of the big blood clots, these are the ones that they call strokes and heart attacks, clots in your brain, those are the ones that show up on CT scans and CT angiograms and MRIs. The clots I'm talking about are microscopic. These are tiny. They're literally on a capillary level and they are scattered throughout your capillary network."

"So, they are not going to show on any scan, they're just too small and too scattered. So, the only way to find out for sure if this predictable mechanism of clotting was actually happening was to do this blood test called a D-dimer. And so, the D-dimer is a blood test that shows a recent blood clot. It doesn't show anything else other than a recent blood clot. It won't show an old blood clot."

"It only shows new blood clots. And so, I have been now doing that on my patients, finding people who have recently had their COVID shot within the previous seven days. It needs to be between four and seven days and doing a blood test on them called a D-dimer. And so, I'm still trying to accumulate more information but on the ones I have so far, 62% of them. have evidence of clotting, which means that these blood clots are not rare."

"It means that the majority of people are getting blood clots that they have no idea that they even have. So, Laura Lynn, the most alarming thing about this is that there are some parts of your body, like your heart and your brain. and your spinal cord and your lungs which cannot regenerate. When those tissues are damaged by blocked vessels, they are permanently damaged."

"So, I now have six people in my medical practice with what we call reduced effort tolerance, which means that they just get out of breath much more easily than they used to. I have one fellow that used to walk to my office every week for actually for an arthritis injection who told me that he could walk two miles without any problem and now after a quarter of a mile he is absolutely out of breath and it has been like that for five months on the basis of this D-dimer test which proves that the majority of people are clotting."

"These six people who now have reduced effort tolerance, literally what's happened to them is they've plugged up thousands of tiny capillaries in their lungs. And the terrifying thing about this is not just that these people are now short of breath and can't do what they used to be able to do."

"But once you block off a significant number of blood vessels through your lungs, your heart is now pumping against a much greater resistance to try and get the blood through your lungs. And the problem, so that causes a condition called pulmonary artery hypertension. Such a like blood pressure, high blood pressure in your lungs because the blood can't get through because so many of the vessels are blocked."

"And the terrifying thing of this is that people with pulmonary artery hypertension usually die of right-sided heart failure within three years. So the huge concern about this mechanism of injury is that these shots are causing permanent damage and we haven't, you know, and the worst is yet to come because You know, there are some tissues in your body, like intestine and liver and kidneys, that can regenerate to quite a good degree."

"But brain and spinal cord and heart muscle and lungs do not. When they're damaged, it's permanent. Like all these young people who are now getting myocarditis from these shots, they have permanently damaged hearts. It doesn't matter how mild it is, they will not be able to do what they used to be able to do because heart muscle does not regenerate."

"So, this is the terrifying concern and not only is the long-term outlook very grim, but with each successive shot the damage will add and add and add. It's going to be cumulative because you're progressively getting more and more damaged capillaries.”

