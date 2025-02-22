Here is a link to the podcast with Dr Martin, Australian Senator Roberts and Doctor Altman:

“The misinformation surrounding COVID—from exaggerated fears to the low severity of the virus, all amplified by propaganda.

To help us navigate this, we’ve got an expert who can explain it all: Dr. David Martin.

With unmatched experience in medicine, healthcare, national governance, finance, research, and industry, Dr. Martin is one of the most qualified voices to shed light on the truth. He’ll be sharing his knowledge and offering a platform for facts over ideologies.

A data-driven expert, David has been uncovering the truth since the anthrax scare. He’s not interested in opinions, just the facts.

Joining me in this discussion is Dr. Philip Altman, an Australian pharmacologist with a deep knowledge of Big Pharma. With 40 years of experience, Dr. Altman has seen it all.

Tune in for a powerful conversation.”

The first five minutes or so details the career of Dr Martin before detailing, once again m, the machinations of the scamdemic.

It is not so much that the material is new, it is that the information is subject to a “reverse psy-op” of “memory holing” by all the guilty parties involved in the deadly psy-op.

This information is NOT being debated by any democratically elected parliamentary body - tons of whitewash has been distributed to elected officials, enquiries, the MSM, regulatory and health authorities so that the facts are NOT in the public eye.

Those readers who have been reading my “stuff” since I began in August 2022 will recall this piece from August 2022:

20 million saved or 20 million killed - by Peter Halligan

That articles were sent to the 22 subscribers I had back them, half of whom opened it, the article has since had over 30,000 views, so not quite in Dr Martin’s league but it helped to lift subscribers to over 7,500!

Dr Martin goes over the evolution of the development of the spike protein, the toxic nature of the pseud-uridine (known well before is us in the mRNA injections) - the fraud that pierces the liability shield, the differences in law between Commonwealth countries and the US for damages owed to victims because of the fraud and the role of Facebook co-founder, Dustin Moskovitz, in bankrolling Event 201. Dustin Moskovitz - Wikipedia

For those interested, here is Dr Martin’s speech to the EU Parliament - a version of the video with 4 billion views,

Dr David Martin speech to EU Parliament

Note that there many dozens of pathogens that have resulted from gain-of-function in Biolabs that have appalling safety records - that could be unleashed at any time. The best prophylactic for all these pathogens is a healthy diet and exercise - doing what mankind has done for millennia in order to survive and what our bodies are equipped to do. Sedentary behaviour is NOT a key survival attribute. Eating well and staying as fit as possible is a key survival attribute for our species. Start with a little and build to what you can tolerate - slowly but surely!

