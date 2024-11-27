From this tweet:

(20) Jay Bhattacharya on X: "I am honored and humbled by President @realDonaldTrump's nomination of me to be the next @NIH director. We will reform American scientific institutions so that they are worthy of trust again and will deploy the fruits of excellent science to make America healthy again!" / X

According to Brave:

“According to the search results, the Director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) reports to the President of the United States. The NIH Director is a presidentially appointed position, confirmed by the U.S. Senate, and is responsible for advising the President on the annual budget request to Congress. The Director also plays an active role in shaping the agency’s research planning, activities, and outlook, and provides leadership to the NIH Institutes and Centers.

Additionally, the NIH Director is accountable to Congress, as the agency’s budget and activities are subject to Congressional oversight and appropriations. However, the primary reporting line is to the President, who appoints and confirms the NIH Director.”

Here’s a (Brave AI) list of the agencies that report to the head of NIH:

1. National Cancer Institute (NCI) 2. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) 3. National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) 4. National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) 5. National Library of Medicine (NLM) 6. National Institute of General Medical Sciences (NIGMS) 7. National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) 8. National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) 9. National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases (NIAMS) 10. National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD) 11. National Institute on Aging (NIA) 12. National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders (NIDCD) 13. National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS) 14. National Institute of General Medical Sciences (NIGMS) 15. National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research (NIDCR) 16. National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering (NIBIB) 17. National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS) 18. National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH) 19. National Center for Research Resources (NCRR) (Note: This institute was dissolved in 2011) 20. National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities (NIMHD) 21. National Institute of Nursing Research (NINR) 22. National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) 23. National Institute of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Disorders (NIMHSA) (Note: This institute was merged with NIMH in 1999) 24. National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) - Stroke Division 25. National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD) - Maternal and Child Health Bureau 26. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) - Vaccine Research Center 27. National Center for Research Resources (NCRR) - Clinical Research Center (Note: This center was dissolved in 2011)

CHD cover the story here:

Trump Taps Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, Co-author of ‘Great Barrington Declaration,’ to Lead NIH • Children's Health Defense

" The NIH — the “nation’s medical research agency” — oversees 27 separate institutes and centers and controls a budget of nearly $48 billion. It is a division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).”

As a reminder, Bobby Kennedy has been nominated as HHS secretary:

Again, from Brave AI:

“According to the “Working At HHS.gov: Company Overview and Culture - Zippia” snippet, HHS has approximately 10,002 employees.”

“The President’s Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 Budget, released in September 2024, proposed $144.3 billion in discretionary and $1.7 trillion in mandatory budget authority for HHS. “

“/// the Secretary of the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) reports directly to the President of the United States.”

Here’s ANOTHER list of 27 agencies that report to HHS (courtesy of Brave AI) – (rather than NIH).

1. Administration for Children and Families (ACF) 2. Administration for Community Living (ACL) 3. Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) 4. Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR) 5. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) 6. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) 7. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 8. Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) 9. Indian Health Service (IHS) 10. National Institutes of Health (NIH) 11. Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health (OASH) 12. Office of the Assistant Secretary for Technology Policy/Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ASTP/ONC) 13. Office of the Surgeon General (OSG) 14. Office of Public Health and Science (OPHS) 15. Office of Global Affairs (OGA) 16. Office of Minority Health (OMH) 17. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) 18. Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) 19. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) 20. Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) - Maternal and Child Health Bureau (MCHB) 21. Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) - HIV/AIDS Bureau (HAB) 22. Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) - Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program (RW) 23. Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) - Primary Care Bureau (PCB) 24. Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) - Rural Health Care Services Outreach Grant Program (RHCOP) 25. Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) - National Health Service Corps (NHSC) 26. Centers for Medicaid and CHIP Services (CMCS) 27. Office of Human Research Protections (OHRP).”

I wonder how many will be left of these FIFTY-FOUR agencies after DOGE has taken a scalpel to them.

I have a couple of questions for Dr. Bhattacharya and Bobby Kennedy.

· What is their definition of an epidemic and a pandemic in percentage of the population and would that include leading causes of death, such as heart disease, cancer, Alzheimer’s and diabetes? · What are their views of the minimum duration of a clinical trial? Do they agree that treatments should be classified by year against a control group until full approval is given after, say 5 years? · Given the Barrington Declaration includes prioritising health care for the vulnerable, do they support “quarantine camps”? · Do they agree that it is futile to engage in a treatment that stimulates the immune system when the immune system of the elderly and infirm is almost non-existent? · Do they agree that clinical trials for treatment should include a “number needed to vaccinate” (or treat) to prevent a single case of a clear and desirable endpoint/?

I am sure others have many more questions!

This has to be an improvement on Xavier Becerra and the existing “swamp”!

Onwards!!!

