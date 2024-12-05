“I offered my body to a propaganda machine”.

There is a global support network for those who have bene vaxx damaged. The write up does not have links to each country’s advocacy group for the vaxx damaged.

Here’s a US site Home - React19

And a UK one: UKCVFamily| Covid-19 Vaccine Injury & bereavement Support and Advocacy Charity, No: 1207178

Here is a link to the 67-minute video.

Worth a Shot

SECRETS OF THE CLINICAL TRIAL PARTICIPANT WHO INSPIRED A GLOBAL MOVEMENT— BRIANNE DRESSEN’S STORY (Caroline Pover)

Brianne has co-authored a book that describes her continuing journey, four years so far, through the pain – helped immensely by the love of her family and her love for them.

All proceeds from the book go to charities that help the vaxx damaged – organisations like React19.

Here is a link to the websites that carry the book.

Link to the book on Amazon.com https://www.amazon.com/Worth-Shot-Cli...

Link for UK https://www.amazon.co.uk/Worth-Shot-C...

Global Alliance

https://www.covidvaccineinjuryallianc...

Here’s a recent article from Australia.

The inconvenient patients Australia's COVID-19 response left behind - ABC News

Australia has paid out tens of millions of dollars in compensation so far.

Here’s the chapter headings of the book.

PART ONE The Trial The Reaction The Experts The Darkness The Others

PART TWO: THE INJURED Going Public Getting Political Getting Censored Going to Washington Going Global

PART THREE: THE INJUSTICE Finding Allies Finding the Science Finding the Money Finding Treatments Finding Healing

Onwards!!!

