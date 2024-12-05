Dr John Campbell interviews Brianne Taylor who has been suffering since she volunteered for a clinical trial of AstraZeneca - buy her book on her experience and how she is coping - proceeds to charity
“I offered my body to a propaganda machine”.
There is a global support network for those who have bene vaxx damaged. The write up does not have links to each country’s advocacy group for the vaxx damaged.
Here’s a US site Home - React19
And a UK one: UKCVFamily| Covid-19 Vaccine Injury & bereavement Support and Advocacy Charity, No: 1207178
Here is a link to the 67-minute video.
SECRETS OF THE CLINICAL TRIAL PARTICIPANT WHO INSPIRED A GLOBAL MOVEMENT— BRIANNE DRESSEN’S STORY (Caroline Pover)
Brianne has co-authored a book that describes her continuing journey, four years so far, through the pain – helped immensely by the love of her family and her love for them.
All proceeds from the book go to charities that help the vaxx damaged – organisations like React19.
Here is a link to the websites that carry the book.
Global Alliance
Here’s a recent article from Australia.
The inconvenient patients Australia's COVID-19 response left behind - ABC News
Australia has paid out tens of millions of dollars in compensation so far.
Here’s the chapter headings of the book.
PART ONE The Trial The Reaction The Experts The Darkness The Others
PART TWO: THE INJURED Going Public Getting Political Getting Censored Going to Washington Going Global
PART THREE: THE INJUSTICE Finding Allies Finding the Science Finding the Money Finding Treatments Finding Healing
