Here is the link to the research project:

mRNA "vaccine" biodistribution, persistence, and adjuvant toxicity library

And the opening remarks:

“mRNA "vaccine" biodistribution, persistence, and adjuvant toxicity library

Compiled by Dr. Martin Wucher, MSC Dent Sc (eq DDS), Dr. Byram Bridle, PhD, Erik Sass, et al.

Doi: 10.5281/zenodo.14559625

Last updated December 26, 2024. Corresponding author: eriksass@gmail.com

Originally part of the outer coat of the SARS-CoV2 virus, where it functions as a “key” to “unlock” (infect) cells, spike proteins are also produced in large amounts by the mRNA “vaccines,” triggering a short-lived immune response in the form of antibodies. However, a growing body of evidence has shown that the spike protein is harmful by itself (see: “Spike protein pathogenicity research library,” https://zenodo.org/records/14559644). Furthermore, research has demonstrated that:

1) Both the “vaccine” mRNA encoding for the spike protein antigen and the spike protein itself can penetrate distant tissues, causing systemic harms.

2) “Vaccine” mRNA and the spike protein antigen persist in the tissues of human vaccine recipients and animal test subjects far longer than claimed by public health officials, while viral spike proteins have been shown to persist even longer.

3) The ionizable lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) used in the experimental mRNA injections are highly inflammatory on their own, including their polyethylene glycol (PEG) component, an established cause of anaphylaxis (an extreme allergic reaction).

The following research collection presents over 100 peer-reviewed studies (n=130) documenting I) the wide distribution and II) persistence of “vaccine” mRNA and the encoded spike protein, as well as III) the potential harms of the LNP delivery system (some studies with overlapping findings appear in more than one category). Taken together with evidence of the spike protein’s pathogenicity (https://zenodo.org/records/14559644), these findings suggest that the mRNA “vaccines” can distribute harmful, long-lasting spike protein uncontrollably throughout the body, causing injuries and death by various means.

Please note that a small number of studies in section I) investigate the ability of viral spike protein resulting from infection to cross important physiological barriers on its own, while some studies in section II) demonstrate the long persistence of viral-derived spike protein in the absence of viable virus, bolstering concerns about the identical “vaccine” spike.

These compilations originated with Dr. Wucher’s and Dr. Bridle’s contributions to TOXIC SHOT: Facing the Dangers of the COVID "Vaccines."

Here is a link to Dr Campbell’s video coverage:

Distribution and toxicity

And his notes:

“”Biodistribution Research collection presents 54 peer-reviewed studies documenting, the wide distribution of “vaccine” mRNA and the associated spike protein, throughout human beings and animal test subjects.

These articles confirm that “vaccine” mRNA and spike protein can reach tissues and organs including, heart, liver, brain, lungs, placenta, umbilical cord, breast milk, lymph nodes, thymus, kidneys, spleen, bladder, large intestine, eyes, adrenal glands, ovaries, testes, bone marrow, skin, lacrimal glands,

appendix. Australian Government Department of Health—Therapeutic Goods Administration https://www.tga.gov.au/sites/default/...

The concentration of radioactive lipid marker reached the peak level in plasma between 1 – 4 h post-dose and distribution mainly into liver, adrenal glands, spleen and ovaries over 48 h

Also listed as tissue distribution positive

Adrenal glands, bladder, femur, brain, eyes, heart, kidneys, colon, small intestine, liver, lungs, lymph nodes, ovaries, pancreas, pituitary gland, spinal cord, spleen, stomach, testes, thyroid, uterus

Other useful section from TGA publication Journal of Immunology https://journals.aai.org/jimmunol/art...

Results demonstrated induction of circulating exosomes expressing spike protein on day 14 after vaccination Intramyocardial Inflammation after COVID-19 Vaccination:

An Endomyocardial Biopsy-Proven Case Series https://www.mdpi.com/1422-0067/23/13/...

A comprehensive histopathological analysis of EMBs from 15 patients with reduced ejection fraction and the clinical suspicion of myocarditis following vaccination with, Comirnaty® (Pfizer-BioNTech) (n = 11) Vaxzevria®(AstraZenica) (n = 2) Janssen® (Johnson & Johnson) (n = 2).

Immunohistochemical EMB analyses reveal myocardial inflammation in 14 of 15 patients, with the histopathological diagnosis of active myocarditis (n = 2), severe giant cell myocarditis (n = 2) and inflammatory cardiomyopathy (n = 10).

Importantly, infectious causes have been excluded in all patients. The expression of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein within the heart and the dominance of CD4+ lymphocytic infiltrates indicate an autoimmunological response to the vaccination.

Long-lasting, biochemically modified mRNA, and its frameshifted recombinant spike proteins in human tissues and circulation after COVID-19 vaccination

https://bpspubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.c...

It was also originally estimated that recombinant spike proteins generated by mRNA vaccines would persist in the body for a few weeks.

In reality, clinical studies now report that modified SARS-CoV-2 mRNA routinely persist up to a month from injection, and can be detected in cardiac and skeletal muscle at sites of inflammation and fibrosis, while the recombinant spike protein may persist 187 days in blood.

Understanding the Pharmacology of COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines: Playing Dice with the Spike?

https://www.mdpi.com/1422-0067/23/18/...

Both vaccine-derived SARS-CoV-2 S protein mRNA and the resulting S protein exhibit a complex pharmacology and undergo systemic disposition. Taken as a whole, evidence strongly supports the possible link between inappropriate expression of S protein in sensitive tissues and subsequent tissue damage.

Case of a woman suffering from Moderna-COVID-19-vaccine-induced thrombocytopenia with 10 ng/mL vaccine-induced S protein levels in plasma 10 days after vaccination, nearly 100 times higher than those reported previously, suggesting excessive vaccine-induced production of S protein as a determinant of vaccine toxicity.

A comprehensive review of the literature recently discussed the role of COVID-19-mRNA-vaccine-induced S protein in adverse effects following vaccination, a major explanation of adverse effects following COVID-19 vaccination could well be that mRNA vaccines induce in selected individuals’ excessive production of S protein, for too long and/or in inappropriate tissues and organs, and this occurrence is at present unpredictable.”

End of Dr Campbell’s notes to the video.

Well, let the confirmation or censorship begin or continue!

Onwards!!!

Please take a paid subscription or forward this article (including on “X” or another platform) to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan