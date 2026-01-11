18 months ago I published this

More detail on eliminating the spike protein using Augmented NAC

here Is the covering video with Drs John Campbell and Tina Peers:

Doctor’s spike detox

Here are the contents of my article:

“I am not a medic or a scientist – the following links are for those that are. Seek medical advice – assuming the medical profession has any to give.

The Augmented NAC eliminates 99.8% of the spike protein by breaking it into 6 pieces that can be processed by the liver and excreted via urine.

It tackles the spike protein in every organ – including the brain.

It also tackles 60% of blood clots.

The world has been waiting for this.

Those suffering from Long C19 and those that are damaged by the experimental C19 modified mRNA injections have a solution to the on-going harms of spike protein.

There are no side effects other than a need to drink lots of water.

The Augmented NAC may not have any effect on the contaminants and adulterations present in the badly made experimental C19 modified mRNA and viral vector injections.

I just received this promotional email from the Wellness foundation:

“Glutathione — often called the body’s master antioxidant — has been shown to decline by approximately 30% between early adulthood and later life, reducing the body’s ability to manage oxidative stress and toxic burden.¹

At the same time, modern stressors have intensified. Environmental toxins, metabolic strain, and spike-related protein exposure have increased the demand placed on antioxidant and detox pathways — particularly in the liver and immune system.

A recent peer-reviewed scoping review led by Dr. Peter McCullough highlights how oxidative stress and redox imbalance may persist when glutathione reserves are depleted, leaving cells more vulnerable to inflammatory and toxic damage.²

Restoring the Body’s Cellular Advantage

The review points to N-acetylcysteine (NAC) as a key driver in replenishing glutathione and supporting cellular resilience. NAC acts as a direct precursor to glutathione and, in mechanistic models, has demonstrated the ability to disrupt spike-protein disulfide bonds — a process that may reduce toxic persistence at the cellular level.²

Ultra NAC was formulated to align with these findings by combining:



· NAC to stimulate glutathione production* · Liposomal Glutathione for rapid antioxidant replenishment* · Milk Thistle & bioavailable minerals to support liver detox and immune pathways*

Together, these ingredients promote detoxification, help combat oxidative stress, and support long-term cellular defense — especially when used consistently.

Augmented NAC = Ultra NAC?

Onwards!

