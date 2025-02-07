From this 102-minute video here:

Turbo cancers and repurposed drugs, Dr Makis

A highish dose for Ivermectin is 1mg per kg of body weight - but double check that!

Dosages for the other two “-endazoles” also mentioned.

Ivermectin facilitates successful chemotherapy AND also helps other conditions like fibromyalgia and rheumatoid arthritis!

Ivermectin also reduces the side effects of chemotherapy.

Different “-endazoles” work more successfully on some cancers than others.

Oncologists in the US do not tend to object to supplementing chemotherapy with these sorts of repurposed drugs, but oncologists in Canada, UK and Australia will likely throw you out if you tell them you are supplementing your existing “conventional” treatment programs!

Stick around to the end for the potential of mushroom tinctures “Turkey tail” CDB oil and Lions mane”!

