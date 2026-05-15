From here: (h/t CITIZEN FREE PRESS)

Georgia 30 Million Gallon Water Grab Puts Cheyenne Data Centers Under New Scrutiny | Cowboy State Daily

“Georgia data center quietly drew 30 million gallons of water during a drought, no one noticed until residents’ water pressure dropped. This controversy is causing concern in Cheyenne where 70-some data centers are in various stages of discussion.”

“One notable point about the situation is that the company, Quality Technology Services, had promised it would only be using four households’ worth of water once the 615-acre campus is fully operational.“

“Mayor Patrick Collins declined to comment on the Georgia data center incident, but has previously told the Select Water Committee that overall water use by Cheyenne data centers is 200 acre-feet per year, or about 1.5% of overall city water use.”

“Wyoming is an arid state, Smith pointed out. It only gets 12 to 13 inches of precipitation annually on average. This year it is so far on track to receive much less.”

“Especially this year, where 97% of the state is experiencing some level of drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, there’s no extra water in the system at all, Smith (Laramie County farmer ) said.

“Water is just one of the many issues to question when it comes to data centers, ( Cheyenne resident, Heather Madrid, said. She is also concerned about what the data center boom will do to Cheyenne’s housing markets and to its local businesses.

“Madrid also believes housing prices are being artificially inflated, an opinion she bases on seeing more homes selling for $800,000 to $1 million.

““Data centers are also poaching employees from local businesses,” she said. “In my conversations with community members some people who are employed locally have shared that data center people are coming onto construction sites to poach people and local companies are regularly having to ‘run them off.’”

““Land values are increasing,” she said. “This is pricing out agricultural development, housing development, and diverse business development. It’s paving the way to oversaturation.”

““The majority of us regular folk can’t afford their million-dollar leftovers,” she said. “We’re being priced out of our own community. Closed-loop systems and ‘bring-your-own-power’ strategies won’t solve the long-term problems our communities face when the new wears off.”

Post script:

from here:

Wyoming Ranchers Selling Off Cattle As Drought Tightens Grip Across State | Cowboy State Daily

“Wyoming’s largest livestock marketing company sold 9,000 head of cattle in a special drought sale on Wednesday when it typically sells 400-700 head a week. “Guys are selling because they’re droughted out,” said the owner of Torrington Livestock Markets.”

“He added that drought selloffs are even more severe in parts of Nebraska and Colorado.“

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