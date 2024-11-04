From here:

Chilling Move – Iran’s Latest Action Stuns the World | Right-wing

· “Jamshid Sharmahd, a German American journalist and dissident, was executed in Iran on October 28, 2024, after a sham trial on disputed terrorism charges. · Sharmahd was allegedly abducted by Iranian agents in 2020 during a trip to Dubai, highlighting Iran’s brazen disregard for international law. · The execution has sparked international outrage, with Germany and the EU condemning Iran’s actions and threatening severe consequences. · The incident underscores the perilous situation faced by dual nationals and journalists in Iran, as well as the regime’s ongoing human rights abuses.”

“The Iranian regime’s accusation that Sharmahd orchestrated the 2008 Shiraz Mosque bombing, which he vehemently denied, led to his unjust death sentence.”

There are no details on the method of execution, but Brave Ai says this:

“… the usual method of execution in Iran is hanging, which has been the primary method used since 2008. According to the snippets, hanging is carried out in prisons, usually with simple gallows consisting of a frame and a stool, and sometimes using a mobile crane for public executions. The victim is typically blindfolded.”

Lots more in the Rightwing.org link, including the efforts of his daughter.

There is also this paragraph:

“… The Biden administration’s failure to include Sharmahd in a 2023 prisoner swap deal highlights the complexities and moral quandaries involved in negotiating with rogue states. This oversight has drawn criticism and comparisons to past hostage situations, raising questions about the effectiveness of current diplomatic approaches in dealing with Iran.”

“

Onwards!!

Please take a (free or paid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan