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Rafe Champion
Oct 13

Meet Paul Burgess and his library of climate and energy resources.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/paul-burgess-champion-of-climate

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Rafe Champion's avatar
Rafe Champion
Oct 13

How surprising, the Climate Change Committee misled the Government about the threat of wind droughts, and the rest is history.

https://thecritic.co.uk/british-energy-planning-a-horror-story/

Paul Burgess has his finger on the pulse. How come his posts have not gone viral?

STILL AIR OVER EUROPE

https://substack.com/home/post/p-180089713

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