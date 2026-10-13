From here:

UK energy grid operator humiliated - forced to make largest ever request for emergency

“The corporation said as part of that assistance it “initially requested an additional 700MW of imports via the French interconnector before requesting a further 500MW, providing up to 1,200MW of additional support to help maintain system security”.

Bloomberg News reported that it was the largest request of this kind since at least 2024. The NESO spokesperson said electricity supplies “remained secure throughout and there was no interruption to customers”.

The said its control room “continuously monitors the electricity system and has a range of tools available to respond to changing network conditions”.

“Great Britain’s energy grid operator was forced to ask France for emergency electricity supply via undersea cables on Monday (October 12) due to “reduced network capability”.

The National Energy System Operator (NESO) is a publicly owned corporation that manages and plans the UK’s electricity and gas networks.

In a statement today a NESO spokesperson said that following an “unexpected delay to the return to service of transmission infrastructure, we took established operational action to maintain the secure operation of Great Britain’s electricity system, requesting additional imports through Emergency Assistance arrangements”.

From Brave AI:

“The specific cause of the October 12, 2026 delay to the return to service of transmission infrastructure in Great Britain was an unexpected delay to the return of a National Grid Electricity Transmission asset, which reduced network capability during the afternoon period.

“ This operational disruption forced the National Energy System Operator (NESO) to trigger its largest-ever Emergency Assistance arrangement, requesting up to 1,200MW of emergency electricity imports from France to maintain grid security.

“The cost of the 1.2GW emergency electricity request from France to the UK grid on October 12, 2026, was not disclosed.

“While previous emergency requests, such as those during the June heatwave, involved prices up to 15 times the normal rate , no figures were provided for this October incident.

The request was triggered by a delay in the return to service of a NGET asset, marking the largest emergency assistance request since at least 2024.

Yikes! That could be how much?

“The normal wholesale electricity price from France is significantly lower than in neighboring countries like the UK. In 2024, the annual wholesale average in France was €58 per MWh (approx. €0.058/kWh), while in the first half of 2025 it averaged around €73 per MWh (approx. €0.073/kWh).

Recent spot market data indicates daily averages typically range between €0.147/kWh and €0.1615/kWh. For context, UK wholesale prices often run 57% above French levels, averaging around $115 per MWh (approx. €0.115/kWh) in early 2025, making French electricity a cost-effective import source.

15 times €0.1615/kWh = €161.55/MWh times 15??? = 2,422.5? For 1,200 MW= $3 million Euros. Oh well, small price to pay to keep the lights on, right?

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