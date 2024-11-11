As goes the Netherlands, so goes every country in the world. I am not surprised by this “revelations”.

Pfizer and Moderna contracted with the US DoD to supply experimental modified mRNA “injections”.

From here:

Dutch government admits Covid was a military operation

“A top Dutch government official has admitted that the Covid was a “military operation” and revealed that her nation was taking orders from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) during the pandemic.

Dutch Health Minister Fleur Agema has revealed that the “military operation” was led by NATO and the Netherlands’ National Coordinator for Security and Counterterrorism (NCTV).”

Here is a (MS-Word) translation of the SubStack article by:Els van Veen

“Almost five years after the start of Corona, I understand much better what happened. Last week, the Minister of Health, Welfare and Sport

that the Corona policy was commissioned by the NCTV

, National Coordinator for Security and Counterterrorism, and NATO.

In other words, it was a military operation that had nothing to do with health care. It's this three-minute video that makes so much clear to me. I invite you to listen carefully to what Minister Agema is saying here. Mrs Paulusma also says something, but she is still on the track of 'infectious disease control', a track that I was also on for a long time.

The excerpt can be found in this link of last week's debate in the House of Representatives.

https://debatdirect.tweedekamer.nl/2024-10-24/financien/plenaire-zaal/vaststelling-van-de-begrotingsstaten-van-het-ministerie-van-volksgezondheid-welzijn-en-sport-xvi-voor-het-jaar-2025-36600-xvi-antwoord-1e-termijn-rest-15-45/markeringen

And in this minute, the Minister of Health, Welfare and Sport summarizes that the Corona policy of recent years has been determined by NCTV and NATO

I understand Mrs Paulusma's remark, she seems to think that Pandemic Preparedness is the same as infectious disease control. Before 2020, the GGDs were in favor of helping to combat infectious diseases such as measles, whooping cough, etc. As a result, my confusion was also great throughout 2020, when the GGDs first set up expensive 'test lanes' and later 'vaccination lanes' in 2021. Money suddenly seemed to be no object, while cuts were made in healthcare until 2020 and general practitioners were frugal with additional diagnostics such as PCR tests. I explained this at the time in my first interview at the New World, which was in June 2021.

After this excerpt, in which the Minister of Health, Welfare and Sport tells the House of Representatives that the Corona policy got away from the NCTV and eventually NATO, I actually understand everything. Hence the censorship of critics and especially critical doctors. Hence the police visit to me in Dalfsen in 2021, supposedly because of a tweet about pin boxes the night before. Hence letters and an investigation by the Inspectorate, based on anonymous and unfounded reports that I would spread disinformation. That is why the government and the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport do not want to release the WOB documents, that they are blacked out, that minutes of the OMT are guarded as if they were a state secret.

The NCTV governs this country, but prefers to do so with a closed mind. Because we should not want democracy and transparency if the government and NCTV are going to designate unsuspecting citizens as dangerous to the state. For unsuspecting GPs like me, it was bizarre to experience and of course my confidence has not increased. But I'd rather know this than not and now understand the angle from which I've been attacked in recent years.

I didn't understand it for a long time, because I didn't deny Corona (I was called a 'corona denier' in 2020 when I was critical of face masks that don't work against a respiratory virus) and thought from a health care perspective, making sick people better, curing people from COVID-19. Explaining to people, reassuring people where possible. So it's just my profession, which I've been doing for years.

But it was about Pandemic Preparedness. Isn't that the same as infectious disease control then? No. Pandemic Preparedness is research that mainly virologists do to protect humanity against upcoming pandemics.

That sounds very nice, but the reality is a lot less pretty. Jan Bonte's trilogy that comes out is about SARS-CoV-2, the possibility of a lab escape from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan, previous lab escapes, Pandemic Preparedness and One Health.

Pandemic Preparedness is protecting the population against upcoming pandemics, but actually huge amounts of money are involved and in practice research is being done on pathogens such as viruses to make them more dangerous to people through 'gain of function' research. In recent years, a prestigious Pandemic and Disaster Preparedness Center has been opened in Erasmus Rotterdam.

Of course, I can't summarize Jan Bonte's trilogy in one tweet, but you can pre-order it here so you can better understand what I'm writing now. I have already read the trilogy and understand much better than before why someone like Marion Koopmans is so keen on Pandemic Preparedness, One Health, but also that SARS-CoV-2 is a zoonosis.

https://janbhommel.nl/product/de-wuhan-trilogie-corona-ontsnapt-uit-het-lab/

This explanation by Minister Agema of Health, Welfare and Sport last week explains almost everything that has happened in recent years with critical doctors and with me. I just don't understand why other GPs have reported to me, without contacting me first, but I actually think that they have allowed themselves to be dragged along and scared and have come to believe that critics were the danger in the 'war against the virus'.

We just did our job, including the critical GPs, we adhered to the doctor's oath, tried to make people better if they were seriously ill and old and no longer wanted to go to the overcrowded ICU. Explained the workings of the new mRNA jabs and resisted coercion and coercion. Because coercion is out of the question in any relationship and certainly in that between doctor and patient.

Now I also understand the incredibly harsh treatment of GP Elens

, who saw ten people cured of COVID-19 in succession, after he prescribed them Hydroxychloroquine. He gave that drug off-label, but in consultation, to people who were seriously ill with Covid-19 and were likely to die.

Was the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport happy? No, because COVID-19 was a military operation. Only that was not said honestly by the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport and now it is by Minister Agema, but almost five years later. The Inspectorate took action because Elens was curing patients. That was not the intention. Actually, the later vaccines were not even the goal, I think now, but the corona entry pass and 2G and far-reaching control over citizens and their doings with regard to flying, meat consumption, etc.

Fortunately, that didn't work out. Fortunately, the vaccines didn't work as well as hoped. Vaccinated people still got sick from Corona. There was too much resistance from 'wappies' and 'disinformation-spreading' doctors. It also fits perfectly with a military operation, which I have seen a few times on the Museumplein. That demonstration was banned, that innocent civilians were clubbed by the riot police, that they were bitten by police dogs, that water cannons were used. Nota bene on the Museumplein, we didn't demonstrate by sitting (dangerously) on the highway, we didn't stick ourselves to the asphalt to get our way. We were just worried, we didn't understand and were mistreated by the police, by the judiciary and, as I now understand, with the approval of the NCTV and Mr. Aalbersberg

, who in May 2024 was still talking about the 'challenges ahead'.

But Corona is not over, it was not about health. It was a military operation, the Minister of Health obeys NATO and NCTV.

This confession by the Minister of Health, Welfare and Sport does not make me happy, but I am relieved that I now understand much better why I was treated the way I was.

You can't really call it a democracy anymore when a minister openly admits that she serves the unelected NCTV and NATO and does not think that she is accountable to the House of Representatives, let alone to Dutch citizens. It makes me feel extremely unsafe that a bunch of people from the NCTV can issue orders with a closed mind and paid from taxpayers' money to crack down on GPs like me and ensure that we can lose our livelihood. What has happened in recent years does not correspond to my image of the rule of law.

But, as I wrote, I'd rather know what is going on than be in the dark and not understand why people and ministers act the way they do. There is now clarity: When she took office as minister, the Minister of Health, Welfare and Sport received orders from the NCTV and she must comply with them.

I would like to end with the doctor's oath, which I took in 1997 and which has been and will continue to be a guiding principle for me.

I swear that I will practice medicine to the best of my ability in the service of my fellow man. I will care for the sick, promote health, and alleviate suffering. I put the patient's interests first and respect his views. I will not harm the patient. I am listening and I will inform him well. I will keep secret what has been entrusted to me. I will promote the medical knowledge of myself and others. I recognize the limits of my possibilities. I will be open and verifiable. I know my responsibility to society and will promote the availability and accessibility of health care. I don't abuse my medical knowledge, not even under pressure. In this way, I will honour the profession of doctor. So help me God Almighty.”.

Ends of translation.

